Cinematographers Guild Tells Members: No Charge for Coronavirus Testing

“Naturally, many members are concerned about their current benefit hours and their ability to maintain their health insurance coverage as production decreases. That topic is at the top of the IATSE MPI Board Members and Local 600 Leadership Team’s list of concerns. It is too soon to provide answers to the many questions we all have, but discussions are underway.”
The massage also said, “We are also aware that many productions have suspended, delayed or cancelled production indefinitely. This includes all types of productions employing our members in scripted, non-scripted, sports, broadcast and commercials. In many cases, production is paying regular crew members who are out sick or who are unable to work because of delays, in other cases they are paying people during a two-week break, in others people are simply being laid off. The practices are not universal and those productions who are paying are doing so regardless of whether it is contractually required.”
The message said many cancellations, including live events, theater, trade shows, and sporting events have already “devastated” fellow IATSE members who survive on this work, including sports broadcast members and others who are already affected.
“The question is no longer whether this occurs, but how lengthy and significant the disruption is,” it added. “We are also aware of newly announced or pending actions by various state and federal agencies including possible quarantines, reductions in waiting times for Unemployment Insurance (already implemented in California) and possible federal legislation that mandates paid sick time.