Cinematographers Guild Tells Members: No Charge for Coronavirus Testing

Leaders of the International Cinematographers Guild have told members that there will be no charge for coronavirus testing for participants in the Motion Picture Industry health plan.

“MPI has confirmed that testing for COVID-19 will be covered by the plan without co-pays or co-insurance,” the ICG said in a message to its 9,000 members.

The ICG operates as Local 600 of the International Alliance of Theaterical Stage Employees. It’s the largest IATSE local in Hollywood and represents the below-the-line camera crews along with publicists. The letter was signed by interim national president Dejan Georgevich, national executive director Rebecca Rhine and nine other officers and executives.

The missive offered reassurance to plan participants, adding that talks are underway to address the issue of members maintaining eligibility amid the current suspension of most productions.

“Financially the plans are stable, and currently MPI maintains over one year of reserves to meet benefit obligations,” the guild leaders said. “The combined pressure created by reduced contributions and a volatile stock market will have an impact as we move forward. Ultimately, the employers have contractual responsibility for funding core benefits, should that ever be required.”