How Cinemark Plans to Reopen U.S. Movie Theaters During Coronavirus

Cinemark, the nation’s third-largest movie theater chain, unveiled plans Wednesday to resume business in its U.S. locations. The company will begin a phased reopening with five cinemas in Dallas on June 19, with the rest of its theaters back up between July 3 and July 17.

Cinemark will reopen with enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols, including reduced showtimes, staggered seating, hand sanitizing stations, and increased air filtration. Guests will be strongly encouraged, but not required to wear face masks.

“If a particular state or county requires face masks, we will abide by that,” Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi told Variety. “We will strongly encourage it, but if the county or city has not deemed it a requirement, we will not require it on top of that.”

Employees, however, will be required to wear face masks and gloves while working. They will also undergo extensive training and complete a wellness check-in prior to each shift. Cinemark is in the process of hiring back thousands of furloughed employees, one of which will be a designated chief clean and safety monitor at each venue. That person will be on duty to make sure physical distancing and cleanliness measures are being implemented.

At first, Cinemark will try to lure moviegoers back with classic titles like “Ghostbusters,” “Wonder Woman” and “Goonies” for reduced prices — running at $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors. The chain hopes to be fully back in business by the time Disney opens “Mulan” on July 24 and Warner Bros. unveils “Tenet,” Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi epic, on July 31. Other new releases include the Russell Crowe thriller “Unhinged,” from Solstice Studio, on July 10 and Sony Pictures’ rom-com “The Broken Hearts Gallery” on July 17.

Cinemark has 345 theaters in the U.S. Zoradi says he’s not concerned that operating at a reduced capacity could limit cash flow for the company, which has been out of business for three months. Typically, a multiplex might dedicate four of its 16 screens to a new nationwide release, leaving the other auditoriums for holdovers in the marketplace. But since there’s not as much fresh content, venues can reserve eight to 10 screens for studio’s new offerings.

“On a typical week, exhibition operates at 50% capacity. The only time we would run into a capacity problem is opening night,” Zoradi said. “We will mitigate that by putting the big movie on more screens.”

Patrons will be encouraged to buy tickets online to reduce contact at the box office. Additionally, guests can request a full refund if they aren’t feeling well. Concession stand sales will be cash-free and offered for a discounted price.

“We know people want to come back to the movies,” Zoradi said. “It’s just a matter of making sure people feel secure and safe to come back. That’s why we’ve taken so much time and effort and invested millions of dollars. We know it’s the right thing to do.”

Below are the measures Cinemark plans to implement: