×

CinemaCon Will Take Place as Planned, but Increases Safety Measures Amid Coronavirus

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
CinemaCon Illustration
CREDIT: Ben Mounsey-Wood

CinemaCon will take place as planned, but the exhibition trade show held annually in Las Vegas will increase health and sanitation measures in wake of coronavirus.

The National Assn. of Theatre Owners, the organization that puts on CinemaCon, issued a memo Thursday to assure its members and participants that the four-day event will still occur from March 30 to April 2 at Caesar’s Palace.

The yearly confab gives Hollywood studios and theater owners from across the globe a chance to wax poetic about the state of the movie theater industry. NATO says registration remains strong, despite fears of coronavirus. However, delegations from affected areas including China, South Korea, Italy and Japan will not attend this year’s event.

NATO will continue to monitor the virus and maintain communication with the Center for Disease control to ensure safety practices are updated and implemented, it said. Enhanced measures include extra hand sanitizer, additional trash cans, efforts to reduce crowding at food stations, and on-site medical personnel to assist any guests who might feel ill.

Read the memo in full below:

To: NATO Members and All Other Participants in CinemaCon 2020

From: John Fithian (NATO)
Mitch Neuhauser (CinemaCon)

Re: Update on Preparations for CinemaCon

Date: March 5, 2020

On Wednesday, February 26, 2020 NATO/CinemaCon sent out a memo confirming CinemaCon 2020 will take place as planned from 30 March – 2 April at Caesars Palace. Those plans have not changed and we are committed, focused and hard at work in putting on what we know is going to be an important and successful convention for the motion picture theater industry. The original memo sent last week can be found here.

The safety and productivity of our attendees remains our highest priority. We continue to closely monitor the Coronavirus situation and maintain daily communication with the CDC, Caesars Palace, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, American Society of Association Executives, and others to ensure safety practices are updated and implemented as appropriate for our guests. As of today, the CDC maintains the risk for the majority of the public remains low.

Enhanced Health and Sanitation Measures for CinemaCon 2020 Include:

Although the current risk level remains low, NATO and CinemaCon are committed to the health and safety of our guests and have therefore taken additional steps in partnership with Caesars Palace to enhance health and sanitation measures for CinemaCon 2020.

• Extra hand sanitizers will be available throughout Caesars Palace. As well, we will distribute individual hand sanitizer to each attendee.

• Caesars Palace has implemented enhanced cleaning protocols to ensure the health of guests and all of their employees, including servers throughout the property, including guest rooms and the casino. These include hourly sanitation, increased staff in restrooms, and wellness checks and training before each shift.

• CinemaCon is also working closely with Caesars Palace to reduce crowding, especially at food functions. Some examples include moving Tuesday and Wednesday’s lunches to locations with more space for seating and adding servers to distribute food at buffets and beverage stations. Extra napkins will also be provided at food functions. And wherever applicable, individually bagged/wrapped food will replace open/bowls of snacks. Servers will also wear gloves where possible.

• Extra trash bins will be available throughout the center.

• There will be signage throughout the property with health guidance and reminders.

• Caesars also has dedicated on site medical personnel including EMTs that stand ready to assist any guest that is feeling ill for whatever reason.

CinemaCon 2020 Will be a Strong Show:

Our guests and partners remain committed to a great CinemaCon this year. Some highlights of recent developments or discussions include:

• Our studio partners remain fully committed to the exhibition community with confirmed presentations/screenings set from Focus Features, Lionsgate, NEON, Paramount, Universal (presentation and screening), The Walt Disney Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures (presentation and screening). Please continue to visit the CinemaCon website for updates to the schedule of events.

• The CinemaCon team recently returned from a successful week of planning meetings in Las Vegas with both Caesars Palace and all of our participating studios. The week was productive and exciting.

• With the exception of a few affected territories overseas, registrations remain very strong. Delegates from China, Japan, Korea, and Italy have cancelled, given the effect of the virus on those territories and the travel restrictions therefrom. Those cancellations are absolutely appropriate and those delegates will receive full refunds. For delegates from other international markets and the domestic market, however, registration numbers are consistent with where they were last year at this time.

NATO and CinemaCon have every expectation of a successful and well-attended CinemaCon 2020 celebrating the moviegoing experience.

For further reference points on precaution steps, we recommend reviewing the following links provided by the CDC and LVCVA:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention-treatment.html

https://www.vegasmeansbusiness.com/coronavirus-update/

On behalf of NATO and CinemaCon, we thank you for taking the time to review all of this. Do not hesitate to reach out if you have thoughts or comments.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Ozzy Osbourne

    Ozzy Osbourne Pulls Out of SXSW

    Ozzy Osbourne is the latest to cancel appearances at the SXSW conference and festival, following companies like Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, Neflix and Apple, due to concerns over the coronavirus. He was scheduled to attend the Austin conference, which runs March 13 to 22, to support the world premiere screening of A&E’s forthcoming “Biography: The Nine [...]

  • Gabrielle Carteris

    SAG-AFTRA to Members: 'Your Union Has Your Back' on Coronavirus Impact

    SAG-AFTRA has reassured its 160,000 members that it will push hard for a safe working environment amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Your safety is paramount,” SAG president Gabrielle Carteris and SAG national executive director David White said in a message sent Thursday to members. “Whether it’s assuring that a set, studio or broadcast station is supplying [...]

  • Coronavirus

    How Coronavirus Is Affecting Entertainment: All the Major Delays and Cancellations

    The coronavirus pandemic continues to escalate, with the death toll now topping 3,000 and as many as 90,000 confirmed cases of the disease. In addition to the human toll, the spread of coronavirus has blunted global economic activity significantly. The Dow experienced its worst week since the 2008 recession and workers continue to weigh the [...]

  • CinemaCon Illustration

    CinemaCon Will Take Place as Planned, but Increases Safety Measures Amid Coronavirus

    CinemaCon will take place as planned, but the exhibition trade show held annually in Las Vegas will increase health and sanitation measures in wake of coronavirus. The National Assn. of Theatre Owners, the organization that puts on CinemaCon, issued a memo Thursday to assure its members and participants that the four-day event will still occur [...]

  • Antebellum trailer

    Watch Janelle Monae Time-Travel Into Slavery in 'Antebellum' Trailer

    Janelle Monae is dealing with a time-traveling nightmare of slavery in Lionsgate’s latest trailer for the horror film “Antebellum.” In the footage released Thursday, Monae portrays modern-day author Veronica Henley, shown explaining how women are the future: “We’re expected to be seen, not heard. But we are the future. Our time is now.” But suddenly, [...]

  • The Swallows of Kabul

    Cartoon Movie: Breitman, Gobbé-Mévellec, Lumière, Xilam Win Tribute Awards

    BORDEAUX, France  — French directors Zabou Breitman and Éléa Gobbé-Mévellec, Belgian distributor Lumière and French production outfit Xilam won Tributes Awards at this year’s Cartoon Movie, Europe’s biggest animated feature co-production and sales forum which closed today in the French port city of Bordeaux. Breitman and Gobbé-Mévellec’s “The Swallows Of Kabul,” which world premiered at the [...]

  • Dawn Hudson

    Dawn Hudson Re-Ups Deal to Remain as Academy CEO Through 2023

    The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences CEO Dawn Hudson isn’t going anywhere. The organization’s Board of Governors has announced that she will continue in her role through May 2023. “Dawn has been a guiding force within the Academy for the past nine years, as we’ve become a more inclusive, forward-thinking membership organization, reflecting [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad