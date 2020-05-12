CineEurope Cancels Barcelona Convention, Plans Online Event in June

The CineEurope exhibitor convention, slated to take place in Barcelona in August, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. CineEurope, at which Hollywood studios present their upcoming slates to European cinema operators, is now organizing an online conference and trade show on June 17-18.

The annual event had originally been due to take place in June, but earlier this year the decision was taken to push it forward to August in the hope that the coronavirus situation might have eased by then.

However, the organizers have now decided that the new August date is unworkable “given the ongoing uncertainty over the Covid-19 virus.”

“With concern for the health and safety of our attendees as our absolute priority, we regret to inform you that we have decided now to cancel the 2020 CineEurope Convention, planned for Aug. 3-6,” said the organizers in a statement.

In March, when CineEurope announced it was moving its dates forward to August, it warned that it was uncertain if it could operate safely by the time the new dates arrived. The group set a June 19 deadline to determine if the convention will go ahead as planned.

“We will of course not stage CineEurope 2020 unless it is safe to do so and we know that the convention will be successful,” read its March statement. “If the outbreak continues at that time, or if travel restrictions do not allow everyone to travel, then we will of course not proceed.”