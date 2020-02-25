Berlin: IFC Nabs Christian Petzold’s ‘Undine’ (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to “Undine,” a reimagining of an ancient myth from Christian Petzold. The deal continues the relationship between the indie distributor and the German auteur — the two previously worked together on Petzold’s “Phoenix.”

“Undine” debuted at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival. IFC Films will release the movie in the fall of 2020.

The movie reworks an ancient story of a mysterious water spirit by setting it in modern Berlin. It follows a historian named Undine who is working in urban development. Her carefully orchestrated world crumbles when the man she loves leaves her. That sets Undine on a path to kill her betrayer and return to the water.

Petzold previously won the Silver Bear at the 2012 Berlin Film Festival for his movie “Barbara,” and was also selected as the German entry for the best foreign language Oscar at the 85th Academy Awards.

“We are so excited to be back in business with Christian again after the successful release of ‘Phoenix,'” Arianna Bocco, exec VP of acquisitions and productions of IFC Films, said in a statement. “He is one of the most exciting filmmakers working in film today and we are delighted to bring ‘Undine’ to cinemas nationwide.”

“I am thrilled that IFC Films has picked up ‘Undine’ for U.S. distribution,” Petzold said in a statement. “I am looking forward to showing the film in the theaters around the country and am excited to see how it will be received by the American audiences.”

The deal was negotiated by IFC Films with the Match Factory on behalf of the filmmaker.