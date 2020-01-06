Christian Bale Circling Role in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Christian Bale is in negotiations to join Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Variety has confirmed.

Should the deal happen, it would be Bale’s first big franchise movie since his final performance as Bruce Wayne/Batman in 2012’s “The Dark Knight Rises.”

The fourth film in the “Thor” franchise — which is slated to open Nov. 5, 2021 — will be directed by “Thor: Ragnarok” filmmaker Taika Waititi, with Chris Hemsworth playing the titular superhero, Tessa Thompson reprising her role from “Ragnarok” as Valkyrie, and Natalie Portman returning to the franchise for the first time since 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World.”

Marvel had no comment. Collider first reported the news.

More to come…