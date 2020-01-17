Christian Bale, David O. Russell in Talks to Team on New Regency Movie

Christian Bale and David O. Russell are in talks to team on an untitled film that’s being developed at New Regency through its overall deal with Disney and Fox, Variety has confirmed.

New Regency executives are aiming for a spring production start. If the project comes together, Russell would direct from his own script. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Matthew Budman, an executive producer on “Joy” and “American Hustle,” is producing.

Bale and Russell worked together on 2010’s “The Fighter” and 2013’s “American Hustle.” Bale won the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his performance as Dicky Eklund in “The Fighter.” Bale was also nominated for Oscars for “American Hustle” and Adam McKay’s “The Big Short” and “Vice.” He most recently starred as racecar driver Ken Miles in Fox-Disney’s “Ford v Ferrari” opposite Matt Damon.

Russell was nominated for a directing Oscar for both movies and a screenplay Oscar for “American Hustle.” He was also nominated for directing and scripting “Silver Linings Playbook.” His most recent directing effort was Jennifer Lawrence’s “Joy” for Fox.

New Regency’s producing credits include Oscar best picture winner “Birdman,” “The Revenant,” “Little Women,” “The Lighthouse,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Ad Astra,” “Widows,” “Assassin’s Creed” and “The Girl in the Spider’s Web”

Russell is represented by CAA. Bale is repped by WME. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood