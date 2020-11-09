Chris Pratt, Wu Jing to Star in ‘Saigon Bodyguards’ Remake Produced by Russos

Chris Pratt and Wu Jing (“Wolf Warriors”) will star in Universal Pictures’ remake of “Saigon Bodyguards,” based on the Vietnamese action comedy of the same name.

The original 2016 film centered on two professional bodyguards who let their most important asset slip away. Pratt will produce through his Indivisible Productions alongside Anthony and Joe Russo, and Mike Larocca, who will produce through their AGBO production banner.

Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck (“What Men Want,” “Veep”) are writing the script. Pratt previously worked with the Russo brothers on Marvel’s “Avengers” films. AGBO and the Russo brothers last worked with Wu when they consulted on his 2017 pic “Wolf Warrior 2,” one of the highest-grossing non-English films of all time.

Universal’s Executive Vice President of Production Matt Reilly will oversee the project on behalf of the studio. Creative Executive Kassee Whiting will oversee the movie on behalf of AGBO.

The original “Saigon Bodyguards” was directed by Ken Ochiai from a screenplay by Michael Thai, based on a story by Ochiai and Thai. It was produced by Rhombus Media and TNA Entertainment, presented by CJ Entertainment, with the participation of Galaxy Media, PS Vietnam, Yeah 1 CMG and Media Village.

Pratt became a worldwide star after headlining Disney-Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies as Star-Lord/Peter Quill and the “Jurassic World” films as dinosaur handler Owen Grady.

Pratt is represented by UTA, Rise Management and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern. Gregory and Huyck are represented by Ziffren Brittenham LLP. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.