×

Scott Derrickson to Direct Skydance’s ‘Bermuda’ With Chris Evans Circling Lead (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Scott Derrickson Chris Evans
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Skydance’s long-in-development Bermuda Triangle thriller, “Bermuda,” looks to be gaining steam, as sources tell Variety that “Doctor Strange” helmer Scott Derrickson has signed on to rewrite and direct the pic, with Chris Evans circling the lead role.

The studio has been working on getting the project off the ground for some time, with Sam Raimi at one point circling the director’s chair. Derrickson will rewrite the script with his writing partner C. Robert Cargill and Derrickson will also exec produce. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn will produce.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, except for the fact that it will be set in the mysterious patch of the Caribbean where planes and ships have gone missing over the years.

Skydance had no comment on the project.

Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard penned the most recent version of the script, with Damian Shannon and Mark Swift also writing a draft. No studio is currently attached to the project, though Skydance has been developing the movie since 2013.

The project marks Derrickson’s first film after he walked away from the “Doctor Strange” sequel in January. He most recently directed an episode of “Into the Dark: My Valentine” for Hulu.

Evans is coming off a monster 2019 that included “Avengers: Endgame,” which became the No. 1 film of all time at the worldwide box office and marked his last time portraying Captain America. He followed that up with the hit “Knives Out,” which has not only grossed $300 million worldwide, but earned an Oscar nom for best original screenplay. He can be seen next in the Apple series “Defending Jacob,” which bows in April.

Popular on Variety

Evans is repped by CAA and 3 Arts and Derrickson is repped by WME.

More Film

  • Scott Derrickson Chris Evans

    Scott Derrickson to Direct Skydance's 'Bermuda' With Chris Evans Circling Lead (EXCLUSIVE)

    Skydance’s long-in-development Bermuda Triangle thriller, “Bermuda,” looks to be gaining steam, as sources tell Variety that “Doctor Strange” helmer Scott Derrickson has signed on to rewrite and direct the pic, with Chris Evans circling the lead role. The studio has been working on getting the project off the ground for some time, with Sam Raimi [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Film News Roundup: 'Clueless' Pop-Up Restaurant 'As If!' Coming to Hollywood

    In today’s film news roundup, a “Clueless”-themed restaurant is coming, Dolly Parton’s literacy efforts are showcased in a movie and “The Artist’s Wife” gets release dates. ‘CLUELESS’ RESTAURANT Paramount Pictures is bringing back a slice of its iconic 1995 comedy “Clueless” with an “As If!” pop-up restaurant in West Hollywood starting on March 31. The [...]

  • Apple Computers Logo Placeholder

    Apple Pulls Out of SXSW 2020 Over Coronavirus Concerns

    Apple is no longer participating in the SXSW 2020 festival, as concerns heighten over the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Variety has confirmed. The tech giant had been set to premiere three new Apple TV Plus originals at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, including Spike Jonze’s documentary film “Beastie Boys Story,” and also was scheduled [...]

  • Dry Wind

    'Dry Wind': Film Review

    Tom of Finland has a lot to answer for. His gorgeously lurid illustrations of bulging male musculature, tumescent crotches, extravagant mustaches and granite jawlines not only defined the iconography for a joyously irreverent gay subculture that had previously been given little expression, it also established a hypermasc gay dreamboat ideal that derives a lot of [...]

  • Bumblebee

    California Surpasses New York in Film Production

    California has overtaken New York in terms of production for U.S.-based narrative feature films, according to a new study by FilmLA. The Golden State generated 62 movies, compared to 57 in the Big Apple. “Feature Films: A Profile of Production” analyzed 291 live-action movies that were released in theaters and 56 titles that debuted on [...]

  • Adam Shankman arrives at the Los

    Adam Shankman to Direct 'Hocus Pocus 2' at Disney Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

    Adam Shankman will direct “Hocus Pocus 2” at Disney Plus, sources tell Variety. The film — a sequel to 1993’s cult hit “Hocus Pocus” starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy — was written by “Workaholics” writer and co-producer Jen D’Angelo. Lynn Harris will produce. Shankman is currently in pre-production on Disney’s “Enchanted” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad