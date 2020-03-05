Scott Derrickson to Direct Skydance’s ‘Bermuda’ With Chris Evans Circling Lead (EXCLUSIVE)

Skydance’s long-in-development Bermuda Triangle thriller, “Bermuda,” looks to be gaining steam, as sources tell Variety that “Doctor Strange” helmer Scott Derrickson has signed on to rewrite and direct the pic, with Chris Evans circling the lead role.

The studio has been working on getting the project off the ground for some time, with Sam Raimi at one point circling the director’s chair. Derrickson will rewrite the script with his writing partner C. Robert Cargill and Derrickson will also exec produce. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn will produce.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, except for the fact that it will be set in the mysterious patch of the Caribbean where planes and ships have gone missing over the years.

Skydance had no comment on the project.

Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard penned the most recent version of the script, with Damian Shannon and Mark Swift also writing a draft. No studio is currently attached to the project, though Skydance has been developing the movie since 2013.

The project marks Derrickson’s first film after he walked away from the “Doctor Strange” sequel in January. He most recently directed an episode of “Into the Dark: My Valentine” for Hulu.

Evans is coming off a monster 2019 that included “Avengers: Endgame,” which became the No. 1 film of all time at the worldwide box office and marked his last time portraying Captain America. He followed that up with the hit “Knives Out,” which has not only grossed $300 million worldwide, but earned an Oscar nom for best original screenplay. He can be seen next in the Apple series “Defending Jacob,” which bows in April.

Evans is repped by CAA and 3 Arts and Derrickson is repped by WME.