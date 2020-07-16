Chris Evans Sends Captain America Shield to Young Boy Who Saved His Sister From Dog Attack

“Captain America” actor Chris Evans praised a 6-year-old boy named Bridger Walker, who saved his younger sister from a dog attack, as a hero — and plans to send him an authentic Captain America shield for his brave actions.

“I’m sure you’ve heard this a lot over the last couple of the days, but let me be the next one to tell you: Pal, you’re a hero,” Evans said. “What you did was so brave, so selfless, your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you.”

He added, “Keep being the man you are, we need people like you. Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I’ve seen, I don’t think there’s much that can slow you down.”

Bridger’s aunt, Nicole Noel Walker, shared the video and her nephew’s story on social media, reaching out to the cast of the “Avengers” for support. Walker explained in her initial post that Bridger needed 90 stitches after protecting his younger sister from a “charging dog” on July 9.

“After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, ‘If someone had to die, I thought it should be me,'” she said. “After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks.”

Mark Ruffalo, Brie Larson, Robbie Amell and Grant Gustin also praised the child’s bravery, with Ruffalo writing, “People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know. I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart.”

In the video of Walker recording Bridger’s reaction to Evan’s post, Bridger is wearing a Captain America suit while he sits beside his sister. His aunt and uncle said he can now “hang it on his wall and attack bad guys.”