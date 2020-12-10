Chris Evans to Voice Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s ‘Lightyear,’ Disney Announces ‘Encanto’ With Music by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Captain America is going “to infinity and beyond!” Chris Evans is set to voice the animated superhero Buzz Lightyear in an all-new animated film due in theaters on June 17, 2022, Pixar’s Pete Docter announced on Thursday during Disney Investor Day.

The animated pic is billed as the “definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear,” voiced by Tim Allen in four “Toy Story” films, from 1995 to 2019.

Blasting into theaters June 17, 2022, Lightyear is the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear. Voiced by @ChrisEvans, get ready to go to “infinity and beyond” with Lightyear. 🚀 👨‍🚀 pic.twitter.com/LdYXlN33sP — Pixar (@Pixar) December 11, 2020

Walt Disney Animation’s Jennifer Lee also announced the studio’s 60th animated film will be the Colombia-set “Encanto,” directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush. It’s co-directed and co-written by Charise Castro Smith, with music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. “We have fallen in love with the people and culture and the crossroads of musical styles that exist in the region,” Miranda said of the studio heading to Colombia for the film. “Encanto” will be released this fall.