×

China’s President Calls for Cinemas to Remain Shut as Entertainment Goes Back Into Lockdown

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chinese President Xi Jinping
CREDIT: AP

Chinese president Xi Jinping indicated that cinemas should remain shut while on a tour to Zhejiang province that otherwise signaled Beijing’s desire to get its economy back on track post-coronavirus, state media said on Wednesday.

His comments come as China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism has ordered entertainment venues across the country that had just cautiously re-opened for business to shut down again, according to Chinese reports.

Cinemas have been closed since late January due to the coronavirus outbreak. Around 5% of them were slowly re-opening and hundreds more were set to follow until authorities last Friday suddenly ordered all of them shut again for the foreseeable future.

Chinese officials have still not issued a statement on the reasoning behind the abrupt about-face, but in video footage released on Wednesday, Xi implies continued closures.

“Prevention and control [of the coronavirus] cannot be paralyzed right now; continue to refrain from engaging in too many group activities,” he says while wearing a face mask during a work site visit. “If anyone wants to see a movie, just watch it online!”

Given the high level of control the Chinese state exerts over which of Xi’s carefully scripted remarks are made public, the seemingly offhand comment is likely a further indication that the country’s struggling exhibition sector will continue to suffer for quite some time.

Xi’s four-day trip to his old power base of Zhejiang, where he was the provincial party secretary for five years in the 2000s, is his first out of the capital since a trip to Wuhan, the coronavirus’s epicenter, early last month.

Since Monday, he has been inspecting industrial sites there, such as a large container port and a zone for car manufacturing. The official Xinhua news agency said the visit sent a “clear message” that Beijing is shifting its attention to economic recovery and the resumption of business, now that the worst of the disease’s outbreak is under control.

Manufacturing and other industries are of course a higher priority for China’s highly export-dependent economy than service sector pleasures such as cinemas and restaurants.

Xi’s comments continued: “Activities involving large-scale activities such as sports games, especially indoor ones, must also continue to be controlled. And when it comes to restaurants, the number of people should be limited.” 

Just a week ago, local authorities across the country were lifting restrictions on entertainment venues and internet cafes to let them go back into business nearly two months after they first shuttered. But in the past few days, they have suddenly backtracked, issuing an order to once again close everything from karaoke parlors to indoor swimming pools.

Authorities in the central province of Henan shut down all entertainment venues and internet cafes on Monday after a cleaner in a library there was diagnosed with coronavirus. Similar directives to shutter businesses have been issued in regions such as Anhui and Sichuan provinces. In Shanghai, more than two dozen entertainment sites popular with tourists have been shut down again, including the city’s iconic Oriental Pearl Tower, its Ocean Aquarium and the Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park, among others. 

Official figures state that few new coronavirus cases have been detected in China in recent weeks, with most of them being “imported” via people returning from abroad. But the country has come under increasing fire for its handling of its data. Beijing previously had not counted those who test positive for the virus, but show no symptoms, among its tally of confirmed cases.

Chinese officials have said that, beginning on Wednesday, they will begin including these asymptomatic patients — who can still spread the disease — in their counts. As of Monday, 1,541 such cases have cumulatively been under observation.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Blow the Man Down Amazon Studios

    How Amazon's 'Blow the Man Down' Filmmakers Captured an Intricate Mood

    Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy spent eight years working on the script for their feature film debut, Amazon’s “Blow the Man Down,” about a pair of sisters who go deep into the underbelly of their New England hometown to cover up a crime. But the filmmakers’ relationship dates back further than that — to [...]

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping

    China’s President Calls for Cinemas to Remain Shut as Entertainment Goes Back Into Lockdown

    Chinese president Xi Jinping indicated that cinemas should remain shut while on a tour to Zhejiang province that otherwise signaled Beijing’s desire to get its economy back on track post-coronavirus, state media said on Wednesday. His comments come as China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism has ordered entertainment venues across the country that had just [...]

  • Comedians Live Streaming Self Quarantine

    How Comedians Are Adapting to Entertain Fans While Self-Isolating

    On March 11, comedian Jim Gaffigan was in Bogotá, Colombia, in the midst of his worldwide Pale Tourist tour when he received a call from his manager that Argentina was closing its borders in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and his upcoming show there was canceled. He had a choice: fly to São Paulo, Brazil, for [...]

  • Curveball

    'Curveball': Film Review

    Farce is not a genre we commonly associate with the Germans, but then, as “Curveball” reminds us at the outset, this wildly atypical Teutonic satire — which plays like a cross between “Wag the Dog” and “Dr. Strangelove” in its portrayal of incompetence at the highest levels — is “A true story. Unfortunately.” More mea [...]

  • Minions Rise of Gru

    'Minions: Rise of Gru,' 'Sing 2' Release Dates Pushed Back, 'Wicked' Indefinitely Delayed

    Universal Pictures is shaking up its release calendar, setting new dates for Illumination’s “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and “Sing 2.” The “Minions” sequel will now hit theaters next summer, on July 2, 2021. “Sing 2,” originally set to open on that date, has been pushed to Dec. 22, 2021, leaving “Wicked,” an adaptation of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad