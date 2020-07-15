China to Begin Reopening Cinemas From Monday

China will begin reopening cinemas in “low-risk regions” from July 20, the China Film Administration announced Thursday, ending nearly six months of closures that left thousands of theaters bankrupt.

“Cinemas in low-risk regions can resume business in an orderly manner on July 20, with the effective implementation of prevention and control measures. Mid- and high-risk regions must temporarily remain closed,” the administration said in a statement posted to its official website. “Once low-risk regions become designated as mid- or high-risk regions, they must strictly implement epidemic prevention and control measures…[and] cinemas must close again in a timely fashion in accordance with requirements.”

Cinemas will be required to follow the “precise and scientific implementation of prevention and control measures,” it said, requiring pre-booking, limiting the number of customers, disinfecting facilities, and preparing an emergency response plan.

The statement described the precise bureaucratic mechanism by which reopenings will be monitored.

“Once each region’s local film department has received the local party committee and government’s approval for their plan to reopen cinemas, they should discuss with the local CDC how to reopen in accordance with the rules,” it explained. Ultimately, different regions’ plans for re-opening must be reported up to the national-level China Film Administration, it said.

It attached a four page document of other specific guidelines and safety measures.