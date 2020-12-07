LevelK Boards Danish Animated Featured ‘Checkered Ninja 2’ (EXCLUSIVE)

LevelK has boarded “Checkered Ninja 2,” the sequel to the hit animated feature co-directed by Anders Matthesen (“Terkel In Trouble”) and Thorbjørn Christoffersen (“Ronal the Barbarian”).

The sales company has acquired world rights excluding the Nordics on “Checkered Ninja 2,” which is the film adaptation of Matthesen’s bestselling eponymous children’s book. The plot revolves around Alex and the Checkered Ninja who embark on a frantic hunt for the villain Phillip Eppermint, who has evaded a prison sentence in Thailand.

“Checkered Ninja” broke Danish box-office records in 2018, selling 950,000 admissions, and traveled to more than 50 territories. In France, it was widely released on 500 screens after playing at the Annecy festival.

Matthesen, who penned the movie, said “the ambitions for this new film are even higher than on the first one.”

“Thorbjørn Christoffersen and I feel that we have a really good and funny story and that everything will look five to six times more expensive and greater than the first one,” said Matthesen, who added that the idea is to create a “film that will work as well for teenagers, grownups and elders as for children.”

“Checkered Ninja 2” is produced by Trine Heidegaard at Pop Up Production, whose credits include “Checkered Ninja,” “The Incredible Story of the Giant Pear,” “Ronal the Barbarian,” “Journey to Saturn” and “Terkel In Trouble,” and Anders Mastrup at A Film Production, the banner behind “Help! I am a fish” and “Journey to Saturn.”

“Checkered Ninja 2” was financed by Sudoku ApS, A Film Production A/S, Pop Up Production ApS, The Danish Fim Institute, Nordisk Film Distribution, YouSee and The Nordic Film & TV Fond. “Checkered Ninja 2” is scheduled to have its Danish release on Oct. 7.