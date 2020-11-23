Charles D. King’s Macro Promotes Three Executives (EXCLUSIVE)

Charles D. King’s Macro announced three promotions at the multi-platform media company. Greta Talia Fuentes and Mark R. Wright have been upped to directors of development in the film division, tasked with shepherding a slate of film projects from development through production, while Caryn Lawson has been named chief of staff, focusing on strategic business initiatives for the company.

“Greta, Mark and Caryn have been such star members of the Macro team since they joined the company, and I’m excited to see them develop into the outstanding executives that they are,” King said. “I look forward to continuing to build and grow with them.”

Since its launch in 2015, Macro — which features a film division, television studio, talent and influence management divisions, a representation firm, a branding and creative agency and a venture firm — has focused on promoting and representing the voices of Black, Indigenous and people of color in entertainment both in front of the camera and behind the scenes, with these latest promotions advancing the company’s overall mission.

Fuentes, a first-generation Nicaraguan American from Los Angeles, joined Macro from WME in 2015, and has been a champion for telling multicultural stories. On the film front, Fuentes served as an associate producer on Netflix’s “Tigertail,” executive producer on the Sundance 2020 selection “Blast Beat” and co-producer for Focus Features’ upcoming “Blue Bayou.” She will also oversee HBO’s “Thirst” series with Marta Fernandez, president of Macro Television Studios. Fuentes is also a co-founder and board member for the Latin Tracking Board, an entertainment industry organization that supports Latinx talent in the executive ranks with aims to empower and foster connections within the community, create opportunities for career advancement, and positively impact Latinx representation in the current media landscape.

Wright joined Macro’s development and production team in 2017 after previously working at CAA, Rideback and Fox Searchlight. He has worked across film and television platforms at Macro, with projects including Alan Yang’s film “Tigertail” (where he was an executive producer) and the “Raising Dion” series, both for Netflix, as well as Warner Bros.’ upcoming film “Judas and the Black Messiah.” Wright will next executive produce “They Cloned Tyrone” for Netflix.

Lawson joined Macro in 2019, working as executive assistant to King. She came to the company from eOne, where she assisted television and film producer Mark Gordon and was essential in the transition of The Mark Gordon Company through its acquisition by eOne. She also worked for Annapurna Pictures, after getting her start in the mailroom at APA. Lawson has also gone on to complete Time’s Up’s “Who’s in the Room” program.