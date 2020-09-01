Charles Barkley, Chris Eubank and Bridget Everett Join Paramount Animation’s ‘Rumble’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Charles Barkley, Chris Eubank and Bridget Everett are ready to “Rumble.”

The trio have join the voice cast of Paramount Animation’s monster wrestling film “Rumble.” The movie — set to release in theaters on Jan. 29, 2021 — was written and directed by Hamish Grieve.

Barkley, Eubank and Everett join the previously announced cast of Will Arnett, Terry Crews and Geraldine Viswanathan in the animated film set in a world where “monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes.” Crews’ multi-tentacled wrestler Tentacular is one of the sports’ biggest stars.

“In a long history of monster wrestling, there has never been a champion quite like Tentacular,” a wrestling analyst voiced by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith asks in a new trailer released Tuesday. “Fans around the world are acting is there a challenger out there with the hunger, the drive, the discipline to become the next champion?”

Enter teenage Winnie (Viswanathan), who hopes to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching the “lovable underdog monster” Steve (Arnett) into that type of contender. But based on the film’s training montage — which includes a nod to Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey’s famous lift in ‘Dirty Dancing’ — Steve has a long way to go.

The animated film mixes the voices of the sports world, with celebrated voice actors and comedians. NBA legend Barkley will voice Rayburn Sr., while professional boxer, Eubank plays King Gorge and Everett will portray Lady Mayhen. The film also features voice performances from WWE superstars Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns, as well as Tony Danza, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy Tatro and boxing and wrestling announcer Michael Buffer.

Paramount Animation adapted the story from the graphic novel by Rob Harrell, in partnership with Reel FX, WWE and Walden Media. Mark Bakshi and Brad Booker produced the film from a screenplay by Grieve and Matt Lieberman.

Watch the new trailer above.