Charades to Handle Worldwide Sales on Three Movies From Neon

Paris-based company Charades has come on board to handle worldwide sales on three new films from the award-winning distribution company, “Spaceship Earth,” The Painter and the Thief,” and “She Dies Tomorrow.”

As announced earlier this week, Neon will launch “Spaceship Earth” on May 8 across digital platforms in the U.S. “The Painter” and The Thief” and “She Dies Tomorrow” are yet to be dated.

Charades and Neon will provide distributors with a marketing package, and have already enlisted Non Stop Entertainment for Scandinavia and Madman in Australia. Additional territories are already in discussion.

“We are thrilled to be on board of this fresh and engaging initiative to take those topical films to audiences in such a particular context,” says Carole Baraton, the co-founder of Charades. “We look forward to working hand in hand with our talented friends at Neon and local distributors to replicate this very timely cinematic model.”

Tom Quinn, Neon CEO, said Charades was “helping to bring Neon films to worldwide audiences alongside partners that share our vision.”

“We look forward to working with the amazing teams at Charades, Non-Stop and Madman to create and develop release strategies and initiatives that will carry us through a global shutdown and into 2021,” added Quinn.

