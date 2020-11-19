Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley Survive in a Dystopian Future in ‘Chaos Walking’ Trailer

Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley in the trailer for Lionsgate’s upcoming sci-fi movie, “Chaos Walking,” set for theatrical release on Jan. 22.

The film is based on Patrick Ness’ book “Chaos Walking: The Knife of Never Letting Go,” the first iteration of a trilogy set in a dystopian world where every living creature can hear each other’s thoughts.

In a not-too-distant dystopian future, all women in the world have died and the remaining men have been stricken by “The Noise,” a strange power that puts all their thoughts on display. One day, a mysterious girl named Violet (Ridley) crash lands on the planet and is discovered by a boy named Todd Hewitt (Holland), who vows to protect her. Along their journey, Todd discovers his own hidden power and unlocks the dark secrets of the past.

Doug Liman directed the movie, while Allison Shearmur and Doug Davison produced. The screenplay was written by Charlie Kaufman, John Lee Hancock and Ness. The cast includes Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Kurt Sutter and David Oyelowo.

Launching his acting career with “Billy Elliot the Musical” in London’s West End, Holland is known for portraying Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most recently in “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Ridley rose to fame for starring as Rey in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy: “The Force Awakens,” “The Last Jedi” and “The Rise of Skywalker.”

“Chaos Walking” was originally set to launch on March 1, 2019, but reshoots forced Lionsgate to push back the opening. It’s now set for release in 2021. Watch the trailer below.