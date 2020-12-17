Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley’s Dystopian Thriller ‘Chaos Walking’ Postpones Release Date

“Chaos Walking,” a sci-fi adventure starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley, has delayed its big-screen debut.

The Lionsgate film, which has already been postponed several times, will premiere in theaters on March 5. It was initially scheduled to release on March 1, 2019, before it was pushed to Jan. 22, 2021, to accommodate reshoots.

Doug Liman (“The Bourne Identity,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”) directed the movie, which is based on the book “The Knife of Never Letting Go” by Pattrick Ness, who wrote the screenplay with Christopher Ford.

“Chaos Walking,” set in the not-so-distant future, follows Todd Hewitt (Holland) as he discovers Viola, a girl (Ridley) who mysteriously crash lands on his planet. The entire area, curiously, is completely void of women, while the men are affected by “the Noise” — a force that puts all their thoughts on display. As Todd promises to protect Viola from harm, he uncovers his inner abilities and discovers his planet’s dark secrets. The cast also includes Nick Jonas, Cynthia Erivo, Mads Mikkelsen and Demian Bichir.

Doug Davison, Allison Shearmur, Erwin Stoff, and Alison Winter produced the film.

“Chaos Walking” has been in the works for nearly a decade, cycling through screenwriters like Charlie Kaufman, John Lee Hancock and Gary Spinelli in the process. The movie, which carries a production budget around $100 million, was poorly received in test screening in 2018 and had to undergo weeks of reshoots. But timing proved to be a challenge because Ridley was filming “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and Holland was shooting “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Reshoots were completed in May of 2019.