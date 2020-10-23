‘Bad Hair’ Star Chanté Adams Joins Michael B. Jordan in ‘Journal for Jordan’

“Bad Hair” star Chanté Adams will play the female lead opposite Michael B. Jordan in the Sony drama “A Journal for Jordan,” which Denzel Washington will direct and produce.

“A Journal for Jordan” is written by Academy Award nominee Virgil Williams and based on Dana Canedy’s New York Times best-selling memoir, which was published in 2008. It tells the true story of Pulitzer Prize winner Canedy’s love affair with First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, who kept a journal full of poignant life lessons for their newborn son Jordan while he was deployed overseas. King was killed in Iraq in 2006 when Jordan was just seven months old.

Todd Black, along with his Escape Artists partners Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch, are producing the film with Washington and Jordan through his Outlier Society banner. Born Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert is also producing, and Jason Cloth is executive producing via Creative Wealth Media.

Adams will next be seen in Justin Simien’s “Bad Hair,” which Hulu is releasing Friday, and “Voyagers,” written and directed by Neil Burger, which Lionsgate will release in the spring. She is set to star in Abbi Jacobson’s upcoming adaption of “A League of Their Own” for Amazon along with Roberta Colindrez, D’Arcy Carden, Kelly McCormack and Priscilla Delgado. This year, Adams appeared in Stella Meghie’s romantic drama “The Photograph” opposite Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield.

Adams won the special jury prize for breakthrough performance at the Sundance Film Festival for the title role in “Roxanne Roxanne.” She is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

