Channing Tatum in Final Talks to Join Sandra Bullock in ‘The Lost City of D’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Channing Tatum is in final negotiations to star opposite Sandra Bullock in the Paramount Pictures film “The Lost City of D,” multiple sources tell Variety.

Bullock is producing the project through her company Fortis Films, along with Liza Chasin and her 3dot Productions.

To be directed by filmmakers Adam and Aaron Nee, Bullock will star as a reclusive romance novelist who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum), until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger — and more romantic — than any of her paperback fictions.

The romantic action adventure is based on an idea by Seth Gordon, with an updated script from Dana Fox (Disney Plus’ “Cruella,” “How to Be Single”). Gordon is also attached to produce through his banner Exhibit A Films.

Tatum recently wrapped production on his directorial debut “Dog,” in which he both starred and co-directed with his producing partner Reid Carolin, made through their company Free Association. The film follows an Army Ranger and Belgian Malinois named Lulu who embark on a road trip to a fellow soldier’s funeral.

He’s also set to star in a modern-day thriller based on the vault monsters of Universal Pictures, produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller. In May 2021, Tatum will publish his first children’s book, dedicated to his daughter, titled “The One and Only Sparkella.”

