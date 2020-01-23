×

Channing Tatum to Star in 'Bob the Musical' Comedy for Disney

Dave McNary

Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum is attached to star in and produce “Bob the Musical” for Disney — a project that’s been in development for more than a decade.

Tatum will produce through his company, Free Association, and partners Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan. Tripp Vinson and Chris Bender are also attached to produce. No director is currently attached to “Bob the Musical.”

The story centers on a regular guy whose worst nightmare comes to life when we wakes up and finds that he’s trapped in a musical.”

Writers who have worked on the script in the past include Michael Chabon, Alan Loeb, Mike Bender, John August, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel. Directors attached have included Mark Waters, Adam Shankman, Michel Hazanavicius and the team of Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Jessica Virtue and Allison Erlikhman are overseeing for Disney.

Tatum’s recent credits include “Hail, Caesar!,” “Logan Lucky” and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.” He’s due to co-direct, produce, write and star in the road-trip comedy “Dog,” centered on a former Army Ranger and his Belgian Malinois dog Lulu. Tatum will make his directorial debut with Carolin. “Dog” was announced in November.

Tatum is also attached to star in “Soundtrack of Silence,” with Free Association and Temple Hill producing for Paramount. He is repped by WME.

