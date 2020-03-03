×

Chance the Rapper Joins ‘Sesame Street’ Movie

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chance the Rapper Sesame Street
CREDIT: Cindy Barrymore/Shutterstock

Chance the Rapper is in negotiations to join Anne Hathaway in Warner Bros.’ live-action adaptation of “Sesame Street.”

“Portlandia” director and co-creator Jonathan Krisel is helming the musical, co-financed by Warner Bros. and MGM. “Eight Grade” director Bo Burnham is contributing songs to the new film, which will hit theaters Jan. 15, 2021.

Shawn Levy and Michael Aguilar will produce the pic. Mike Rosolio and Chris Galletta have written drafts of the script with Jesse Ehrman overseeing the project for Warner Bros. Sesame Workshop, which holds the rights to the show, will also be involved in the development of the movie.

The story follows the Sesame Street characters after they are mysteriously expelled from their own neighborhood, forcing them to collaborate with history show host Sally Hawthorne to prove that Sesame Street actually exists. The educational series first premiered in 1969 with a combination of live-action puppetry and animation. “Sesame Street” is also home to the Jim Henson creations Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, Grover, Oscar the Grouch, Cookie Monster and Elmo.

The TV series is produced by Sesame Workshop, known as the Children’s Television Workshop until 2000, and was created by Joan Ganz Cooney and Lloyd Morrisett.

This marks Chance the Rapper’s second major acting job after starring in the A24 horror-comedy “Slice.” The hip-hop star also recently played himself in Netflix’s “Between Two Ferns” film, and is set to host a revival of “Punk’d” on short-form content platform Quibi.

He is repped by UTA. Collider was first to report the news of Chance’s involvement.

More Music

  • Harry Styles

    Harry Styles Talks Taylor Swift, Zayn, Being Robbed at Knifepoint on 'Howard Stern'

    Harry Styles got personal during his first-ever interview with “The Howard Stern Show” on Monday (March 2), opening up about Zayn Malik leaving One Direction, his ex Taylor Swift and getting robbed at knife point over Valentine’s Day. The British singer-songwriter sat down with Stern at the SiriusXM studios in New York City and was [...]

  • Chance the Rapper Sesame Street

    Chance the Rapper Joins 'Sesame Street' Movie

    Chance the Rapper is in negotiations to join Anne Hathaway in Warner Bros.’ live-action adaptation of “Sesame Street.” “Portlandia” director and co-creator Jonathan Krisel is helming the musical, co-financed by Warner Bros. and MGM. “Eight Grade” director Bo Burnham is contributing songs to the new film, which will hit theaters Jan. 15, 2021. Shawn Levy [...]

  • Genesis - Phil Collins, Peter Gabriel,

    Is Genesis About to Announce a Reunion Tour?

    It looks like Genesis will be announcing a reunion tour tomorrow morning — according to teaser social-media posts, a premature announcement from London’s O2 arena, and a report in England’s The Sun. According to the report, the group will perform in arenas in the UK in November and December, with tickets going on sale later [...]

  • Lady Gaga 'Stupid Love' video

    Inside Lady Gaga's Fantastical 'Stupid Love' Music Video (EXCLUSIVE)

    “When the video first came to me, it was in the form of a voicemail from Gaga,” director Daniel Askill recalls of the clip for the Oscar-winning singer’s new single, “Stupid Love.” “She spoke about these seven warring tribes as a metaphor for the state of the world today — that’s what hooked me. She [...]

  • My Chemical Romance

    My Chemical Romance's 'A Summoning': How the Band's Vision Came to Life

    My Chemical Romance’s reunion tour, kicking off March 20 in Australia and running through October, is among the most coveted tickets of the upcoming concert season and it comes with little marketing and zero publicity. Instead, the band reintroduced itself by way of a one-off show at Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium in Dec. 2019, and [...]

  • Elizabeth Warren, John Legend. Democratic presidential

    John Legend on His Political Activism, Endorsing Warren and Admiring Taylor Swift

    When we think of very politically active musicians, we often think of those who are raging against the machine, as it were. John Legend is no political rageaholic. You could hardly find a mainstream superstar tripping through the 21st century with a lighter sense of grace or a higher everyday likability factor than this singer-songwriter [...]

  • Deborah Dugan

    Deborah Dugan Fires Back at Recording Academy, Cites Evidence of Alleged Attempts to 'Influence' Grammy Noms

    UPDATED: In response to her termination Monday, ousted Recording Academy president/CEO Deborah Dugan’s attorneys have fired back at the organization with a supplemental charge of discrimination that includes multiple new allegations, including what it claims is evidence of an attempts by the Academy — and longtime Grammy Awards executive producer Ken Ehrlich — to influence [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad