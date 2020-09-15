Chadwick Boseman Buried Near South Carolina Hometown, Death Certificate Reveals

Chadwick Boseman was buried near his South Carolina hometown six days after he died, according to a death certificate obtained on Monday by The Associated Press.

The late “Black Panther” star was laid to rest on Sept. 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, S.C., just 11 miles away from his hometown of Anderson, the Los Angeles County Certificate showed.

The actor died at his home near Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Aug. 28, the record read. He was 43.

The immediate cause was described as multiple organ failure, with the underlying cause listed as colon cancer, which Boseman had privately battled for four years.

Following his diagnosis in 2016, Boseman had surgery to remove colon cancer and had laparoscopic surgery this March to remove cancer that had metastasized, the certificate showed.

The document lists Boseman’s profession as “artist” and his industry as entertainment. In addition to “Black Panther,” Boseman had critically acclaimed roles in “42,” “Get on Up” and “Marshall.”

On the day of Boseman’s burial, the actor’s hometown honored him with a community memorial and a public screening of “Black Panther.” The event was organized at an outdoor amphitheater with social-distancing measures in place. Most attendees wore masks, while many children dressed up in “Black Panther” costumes in honor of Boseman.