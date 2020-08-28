Hollywood Mourns Chadwick Boseman: ‘This Is a Crushing Blow’

As the news hit social media that star Chadwick Boseman is dead at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, Hollywood is remembering the actor who became a household name when he starred in the title role of the Marvel superhero movie “Black Panther.”
Jordan Peele tweeted, “This is a crushing blow.”
Fellow director Nia DaCosta wrote, “I’ll miss waiting to see what he does next. Rest in power.”
Boseman’s family announced on his Twitter on Friday night that he passed away with his wife and family by his side. Calling Boseman “a true fight,” the family said he was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and “battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV.”
Don Cheadle wrote, “I will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god…”
“I’m floored by the news,” Ice Cube tweeted. “Chadwick was one of the best and I really enjoyed watching him work. RIP.”
“Hard to hear about this. Rest in love, brother,” Dwayne Johnson wrote. “Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family.”
Fellow Marvel star Simu Liu wrote, “I have absolutely no words. Rest in power my brother.”
“Hollywood” actor Jeremy Pope posted a broken heart emoji with simple message of, “no words. dear god.”
Political figures have also commented on Boseman death.
“Deeply saddened by the news that #ChadwickBoseman has left us,” U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries wrote on Twitter. “Phenomenal actor. Inspirational figure. Great man. May he forever Rest In Power.”
See more tweets about Boseman’s death below.