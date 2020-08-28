Hollywood Mourns Chadwick Boseman: ‘This Is a Crushing Blow’

As the news hit social media that star Chadwick Boseman is dead at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, Hollywood is remembering the actor who became a household name when he starred in the title role of the Marvel superhero movie “Black Panther.”

Jordan Peele tweeted, “This is a crushing blow.”

Fellow director Nia DaCosta wrote, “I’ll miss waiting to see what he does next. Rest in power.”

I’ll miss waiting to see what he does next. Rest in power. https://t.co/PkRjw4HKSF — Nia DaCosta (@NiaDaCosta) August 29, 2020

Boseman’s family announced on his Twitter on Friday night that he passed away with his wife and family by his side. Calling Boseman “a true fight,” the family said he was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and “battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV.”

Don Cheadle wrote, “I will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god…”

i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god … ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿‍♂️ forever and ever … https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020

“I’m floored by the news,” Ice Cube tweeted. “Chadwick was one of the best and I really enjoyed watching him work. RIP.”

“Hard to hear about this. Rest in love, brother,” Dwayne Johnson wrote. “Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family.”

Hard to hear about this.

Rest in love, brother.

Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family. https://t.co/hNAWav7Cq8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 29, 2020

I have absolutely no words.

Rest in power my brother. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) August 29, 2020

Fellow Marvel star Simu Liu wrote, “I have absolutely no words. Rest in power my brother.”

“Hollywood” actor Jeremy Pope posted a broken heart emoji with simple message of, “no words. dear god.”

In power Eternally in power — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) August 29, 2020

Political figures have also commented on Boseman death.

“Deeply saddened by the news that #ChadwickBoseman has left us,” U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries wrote on Twitter. “Phenomenal actor. Inspirational figure. Great man. May he forever Rest In Power.”

Deeply saddened by the news that #ChadwickBoseman has left us. Phenomenal actor. Inspirational figure. Great man. May he forever Rest In Power. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) August 29, 2020

See more tweets about Boseman’s death below.

RIP Chadwick Boseman.

This is so unbelievable, sending love & light to your family 🙏🏾💔 — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) August 29, 2020

We love you, Chadwick. Your legacy will never die. #ripchadwickboseman — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) August 29, 2020

What an incredible loss.

Rest in Power, King. https://t.co/TXlndX3IxY — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) August 29, 2020

RIP CHADWICK BOSEMAN…inspired a generation. #BlackPanther May God Have Mercy On Your Soul & Condolences To Your Family, Friends & Fans. 🙏🏾 — HOUSE EP NOW PLAYING (@LupeFiasco) August 29, 2020

I can’t believe these 2 stars are gone and looking down on us in 2020🥺. RIP #ChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/IEfTwMIlsR — Akbar Gbajabiamila (@Akbar_Gbaja) August 29, 2020

Heartbreaking. The loss of Chadwick Boseman life and light. The 4 year battle in secret. It’s all heartbreaking. Just heartbreaking. — Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) August 29, 2020