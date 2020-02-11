×

France’s Cesar Academy Vows to Reform Itself to Overcome Crisis

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy Playtime

Faced with mounting pressures within the French film industry and threats of a boycott, the board of the Cesar Academy (France’s equivalent to the Oscars), has vowed to reform its functioning and its corporate leadership with the help of a mediator.

Presided by French producer Alain Terzian, the Cesar Academy has been under fire since announcing the 12 nominations for Roman Polanski’s “An Officer and a Spy,” as well reportedly shutting out feminist personalities such as the helmer Claire Denis and author Virginie Despentes from one its gala events preceding the ceremony.

Many in the industry have pointed out the lack of gender parity, diversity and transparency within the Cesar’s voting body, as well as within the academy itself. A petition to overhaul the Cesar’s was signed by French stars, including Omar Sy, Lea Seydoux, Michel Hazanavicius, Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, and is expected to be unveiled on Wednesday, according to the newspaper Le Parisien.

The academy said on Tuesday that it had requested from the National Film Board the appointment of a mediator who will be tasked to help the academy make “profound changes to the status and governance of the academy.”

Popular on Variety

According to a statement: “The Association for the Promotion of Cinema (which runs the Cesar Academy) has taken note of critics, questions and issues about the governance of the academy… We’re now calling for an appeasement in order to avoid endangering the smooth unfolding of the 45th Cesar ceremony.”

The Academy sent a long statement to journalists on Monday evening saying that one of the priorities of the Association for the Promotion of Cinema (also presided by Terzian) will be to reach gender parity within its 21-member administrative board and its 47-member general assembly. “These measures will also help building more ties between different generations,”  said the Association, probably referring to the ageing of its members.

The Association also acknowledged that gender parity was needed within the voting body of the Cesar’s  which is currently made up of 35% and 65%, according to the org’s own data.

The Cesar Academy was approached last year by the advocacy group 50/50 for 2020 to sign a pledge similar to the one signed by all major international film festivals, starting with Cannes in 2018, but the Academy showed little interest and discussions fell flat, according to an industry source. Back then, the country had not yet embraced the global cultural shift which has stemmed from the #metoo movement.

But since the bombshell accusation from actor Adèle Haenel against the now-indicted director Christophe Ruggia last November, followed by Valentine Monnier’s rape claim against Polanski, the tide in France has changed.

The 45th Cesar ceremony will take place Feb. 28 at the Salle Pleyel theater in Paris.

 

 

 

 

More Film

  • France's Cesar Academy Vows to Reform

    France's Cesar Academy Vows to Reform Itself to Overcome Crisis

    Faced with mounting pressures within the French film industry and threats of a boycott, the board of the Cesar Academy (France’s equivalent to the Oscars), has vowed to reform its functioning and its corporate leadership with the help of a mediator. Presided by French producer Alain Terzian, the Cesar Academy has been under fire since [...]

  • Berlin Film Festival Entry 'Charlatan' Debuts

    Berlin: Agnieszka Holland's 'Charlatan' Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer for Oscar nominee Agnieszka Holland’s “Charlatan,” which premieres in the Berlinale Special Gala section of the Berlin Film Festival. The film is based on the true story of Czech healer Jan Mikolášek, who dedicated his life to treat the sick using medicinal plants. Throughout the war [...]

  • Berlin Film Festival Competition Film 'Hidden

    Berlin Film Festival Competition Film 'Hidden Away' Debuts Clip (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given an exclusive clip from Berlin Film Festival competition film “Volevo Nascondermi” (Hidden Away) by Giorgio Diritti. The film stars Cannes award-winner Elio Germano (“La nostra vita”) as the 20th century Naïve artist Antonio Ligabue. Diritti describes Ligabue’s story as a “bitter fairy tale” in which “a significant bond with life and [...]

  • Closet Korean mystery drama

    Virus Fears Further Slow Korean Box Office

    Fear of the coronavirus increased its impact on the South Korean cinema industry. Films were cancelled and box office revenues dropped for a second weekend. Ticket sales fell by some 10%, compared to the previous weekend, which itself followed an already depressed previous session and a slow January. That caused Megabox to delay its Jeon [...]

  • Raphael Coleman

    Raphael Coleman, Child Star of 'Nanny McPhee,' Dies at 25

    Raphael Coleman, who starred alongside Emma Thompson and Colin Firth in the 2005 film “Nanny McPhee,” died on Friday after collapsing on a run. He was 25 years old. The British actor appeared in three feature films, “It’s Alive” and “The Fourth Kind” in 2009. He then studied zoology at the University of Manchester before [...]

  • Atom Egoyan

    Film News Roundup: Atom Egoyan's 'Guest of Honour' Lands U.S. Distribution

    In today’s film news roundup, “Guest of Honour” and “Skin Deep: The Battle Over Morgellons” have found distribution and Screen Gems is developing “Urban Legend.” ACQUISITIONS Kino Lorber has acquired U.S. rights to Atom Egoyan’s drama, “Guest of Honour,” starring David Thewlis, Laysla De Oliveira and Luke Wilson. The film premiered at the Venice Film [...]

  • Hildur Gudnadottir - Original Score -

    Hildur Guðnadóttir Wraps Up Her Sweep of an Entire Season's Worth of Scoring Awards

    Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir’s Sunday night Oscar win completed her clean sweep of top show-biz awards over the past five months. The Icelandic-born, Berlin-based cellist-composer won for her dark and disturbing “Joker” score. She also won the BAFTA on Feb. 2, the Critics Choice award on Jan. 12, the inaugural Society of Composers & Lyricists award [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad