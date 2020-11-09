Celine Sciamma Shooting New Movie ‘Petite Maman’ in France

Following on the heels of critical smash “Portrait of a Young Lady on Fire,” Celine Sciamma has just started shooting her next film, “Petite maman,” in Paris.

Although the plot is under wraps, the movie will deal with childhood and will star two eight-year-old kids, according to Les Inrocks magazine.

Sciamma is re-teaming with her regular producer Bénédicte Couvreur at Lilies Films, and MK2 Films, which will handle international sales on the film. Headlined by Adele Haenel and Noémie Merlant, “Portrait of a Young Lady on Fire” was sold around the world by MK2 Films after competing at Cannes and winning the best screenplay award. On top of winning a flurry of prizes and a Golden Globe nomination, the French film performed well at the overseas box office, notably in the U.K.

“Petite maman” will mark Sciamma’s fifth film. The popular French screenwriter-director previously shed light on childhood in her critically acclaimed film “Tomboy” in 2011. The movie won a prize in Berlin.

“Petite maman” also brings back key crew members such as the seasoned cinematographer Claire Mathon, who won a Cesar award for her work on “Portrait of a Young Lady on Fire.”

Aside from her career as a filmmaker, Sciamma is also a popular screenwriter whose credits include the Oscar-nominated animated feature “My Life as a Zucchini.” She also co-wrote Jacques Audiard’s next film “Les Olympiades” with Audiard and Léa Mysius (“Ava”). “Les Olympiades” started shooting in September in Paris.