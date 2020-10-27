Celine Dion, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan Join Romantic Drama ‘Text for You’

Celine Dion, Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have been cast in Sony’s Screen Gems romantic drama, tentatively titled “Text for You.”

The film is an English remake of the German-language film “SMS Fur Dich,” based on Sofie Cramer’s novel. The story centers on a woman who, after tragically losing her fiancé, starts to send romantic texts to his old cell. It turns out the number has been reassigned to a man across town suffering from a similar heartbreak. The two meet and feel an undeniable connection, but can’t seem to leave the past behind. Dion’s music gives them the courage to take a chance on love again.

Jim Strouse is directing from his own script, and Lauryn Kahnis is undertaking the most recent re-write. Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Esther Hornstein are producing.

Dion is a Sony Music artist with record sales of over 200 million worldwide. She won Academy Awards for best original song for “Beauty and the Beast” and “My Heart Will Go On.”

Heughan is best known for his role as an actor and producer on the hit Starz series “Outlander.” He recently starred in the comic book movie “Bloodshot” with Vin Diesel and “The Spy Who Dumped Me.”

Chopra Jonas will next be seen in the Netflix’s adaptation of “The White Tiger,” which she also executive produced, and “We Can Be Heroes,” directed by Robert Rodriguez. She is currently developing an untitled buddy comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor for Universal, which she will co-produce and star in. Chopra Jonas is also in production for the Russo Brothers’ “Citadel” and “The Matrix 4.”

Strouse directed “Grace Is Gone,” which received the Sundance Film Festival audience award for most popular dramatic feature, as well as the Waldo Salt screenwriting award. Most recently, Strouse wrote and directed “The Incredible Jessica James,” which stars Jessica K. Williams, Chris O’Dowd, Lakeith Stanfield and Noel Wells.

