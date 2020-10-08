Celeste Unveils Video for ‘Hear My Voice,’ From ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ (EXCLUSIVE)

British soul singer Celeste has dropped the video for her new single “Hear My Voice,” via Interscope Records. The song was was co-written with Golden Globe-nominated composer Daniel Pemberton and is the focus track of the Netflix film “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” written and directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Aaron Sorkin (“The Social Network,” “Molly’s Game”).

“Hear My Voice” is one of three original songs performed by Celeste on the upcoming soundtrack release. The album is comprised of the original score by Daniel Pemberton and is set for release on Oct 16 on Concord Records, the same day the film debuts worldwide on the Netflix streaming platform.

Celeste spoke of her contribution to “Hear My Voice,” stating, “I am so grateful to be part of such an important and timely film. Daniel Pemberton and I wanted to create a song that would be as meaningful, relevant and powerful as Aaron Sorkin’s film. He’s a true visionary and it really is an honor to contribute to this story.”

Pemberton adds, “One of the first things Aaron Sorkin talked to me about was his vision for a song that could end the film, that could leave us with a sense of hope and possibility, of light beyond the darkness. I wanted to write something that captured the ideals of protest, that every person has a voice and a dream for the world and that those voices deserve to be heard. ‘Hear My Voice’ was that idea.”