Cate Blanchett to Keynote Variety and European Film Market’s Berlinale TV Summit

Variety and the European Film Market are teaming up to host a half-day TV summit as part of this year’s Berlinale Series Market & Conference. Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett and Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch will deliver the keynotes.

“Expanding our thought-leadership summit series to international markets is a key initiative for Variety,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, the company’s group publisher and chief revenue officer. “The EFM at Berlinale is the perfect partner for us to expand our brand globally.”

The summit will feature a series of conversations on international TV production and finance. Blanchett will host a dialogue with “Stateless” co-creators Elise McCredie and Tony Ayres. Netflix will hold a panel on the art of producing with Meta Sørensen (“Ragnarok,” “Melancholia,” “Antichrist”), Jantje Friese (“Dark,” “Who Am I,” “The Silence”), Fatima Varhos (“Quicksand,” “Bonus Family”), Laura Buffoni (“Luna Nera,” “Ferrante Fever”), Anna Winger (“Unorthodox,” “Deutschland 83”), and Rachel Eggebeen, director of international originals.

Also, ITV Studios will present a discussion about the global success of European dramas with its executive vice president of global content, Julie Meldal-Johnsen, who will shed light on working directly with European producers to secure worldwide financing and co-production deals. Piv Bernth of Apple Tree Productions will also share her insights.

Additional featured speakers include Antony Root, executive vice president of original programming and production at HBO Europe; Lars Blomgren, head of scripted at Endemol Shine; Crispin Clover, director of international production and acquisitions at A+E Networks; and Nick Smith, executive vice president of formats at All3media International.

The Berlinale Series Market and Variety TV Summit will take place on Feb. 26 at the Zoo Palast Cinema.