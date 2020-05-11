Cate Blanchett Joins James Gray, Adam McKay’s Next Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Even as Hollywood continues to wait on when productions will get back up and running, Cate Blanchett is building on her busy film slate, as the A-lister is signing on to another two movie projects with high-profile directors. She is set to star in James Gray’s next picture “Armageddon Times” at RT Features, and is attached to join the ensemble cast of Adam McKay’s new Netflix film “Don’t Look Up” starring Jennifer Lawrence.

These developments follow recent news that Blanchett will be starring in Lionsgate’s adaptation of the popular video game “Borderlands,” which reteams her with director Eli Roth. It is currently unknown when any of these films are expected to go into production given the lockdown orders due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“Armageddon Time” will be written and directed by Gray with his “Ad Astra” partners RT Features producing. The story draws on Gray’s own experiences as a student at the Kew-Forest School in Queens. Fred Trump served on the board of the private school and Donald Trump was an alumnus. The school’s principal will be a central character.

Variety first reported this would be Gray’s next film at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

McKay’s new film was announced in February and has Lawrence attached to star in the ensemble, which follows two low-level astronomers who embark on media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy planet Earth. McKay is writing and directing the movie, which marks his first film for a streaming platform. the first of films to be feature on the streaming platform.

For Blanchett, the films are just part of what is already adding up to a very busy year. Earlier this year, the actress finished shooting her role for Guillermo del Toro’s thriller “Nightmare Alley” with Bradley Cooper, before production was stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blanchette can currently be seen on FX on Hulu’s series “Mrs. America,” where she is earning rave reviews for her portrayal of Phyllis Schlafly and is expected to be in the mix in this upcoming Emmy season.

