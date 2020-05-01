Cassidy Lange, Adam Rosenberg Departing as MGM Co-Presidents of Production

MGM’s Cassidy Lange and Adam Rosenberg have left their posts as co-presidents of production at MGM in the latest executive shuffle at the studio.

The duo had been with MGM since 2011 and were jointly promoted in 2018 by Jonathan Glickman, who was president of MGM’s Motion Picture Group. They were tasked with being responsible for MGM’s growth in film franchises, re-imagined movies based on the studio’s library, and original productions.

Glickman departed in January and was replaced by Michael De Luca, who was given the post of chairman of the motion picture group. In early April, industry veteran executive and producer Pamela Abdy was named president of MGM Motion Picture Group.

Variety reported exclusively on April 24 that MGM had enacted a round of companywide layoffs that eliminated around 50 people, roughly 7% of MGM’s 750-person workforce.

Lange worked on “Me Before You,” “Tomb Raider” starring Alicia Vikander, and the upcoming James Bond movie, “No Time to Die.” Rosenberg oversaw production on Ryan Coogler’s “Creed” and “Creed 2,” “Magnificent Seven,” and the James Bond movies “Skyfall” and “Spectre.”

Upcoming MGM releases include “Candyman”; “Samaritan,” starring Sylvester Stallone; “Respect,” with Jennifer Hudson; and “Dog,” co-directed by Channing Tatum (who will also star) and Reid Carolin.