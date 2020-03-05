×

Cartoon Movie: Breitman, Gobbé-Mévellec, Lumière, Xilam Win Tribute Awards

By

Emilio's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Swallows of Kabul
CREDIT: Les Armateurs

BORDEAUX, France  — French directors Zabou Breitman and Éléa Gobbé-Mévellec, Belgian distributor Lumière and French production outfit Xilam won Tributes Awards at this year’s Cartoon Movie, Europe’s biggest animated feature co-production and sales forum which closed today in the French port city of Bordeaux.

Breitman and Gobbé-Mévellec’s “The Swallows Of Kabul,” which world premiered at the Cannes Festival’s Un Certain Regard last year, is produced by Les Armateurs in co-production with Melusine Prods. and Close Up Films. The 2D watercolor-style animation adapts the bestselling book from Yasmina Khadra offering a touching “fresco” of life under Taliban rule in the Afghan capital through the intertwined stories of two couples. It marks the fifth feature of actress-director Breitman (“No and Me,” “Someone I Loved”) and the her first animated title and for animator Gobbé-Mévellec her debut feature. “Kabul” is sold by Paris’ Celluloid Dreams.

Nominees for the Direction Tribute Award also included Spain’s Sergio Pablos for “Klaus” and Frank Mosvold and Atle Blakseth for Norwegian feature “Ella Bella Bingo.”

Paris-based Xilam Animation was honoured with the Best Producer of the Year prize. Marc Du Pontavice’s company won 2019 Cannes Critics’ Week top plaudit with the animated feature “I Lost My Body,” which was also Oscar-nominated for Best Animated Feature and took France’s Best Animation Cesar this year. Directed by first-timer Jérémy Clapin and offered for the first time as a pitch at the 2014 Cartoon Movie co-production forum in Lyon, France, “I Lost my Body” signaled a nve by the company into more adult audience targeted fare. Another example is the series project “Monkey Bizness,” based on popular French graphic novel created by Pozla and El Diablo.

Founded in 1999 and with studios in Paris and Hô-Chi-Minh, Vietnam, Xilam’s productions take in TV shows “Zig & Sharko,” “The Daltons” and “Oggy and the Cockroaches” and features “Kaena – The Prophecy” –an early 3D feature for Europe– and “Oggy and the Cockroachs – The Movie.”

The European Distributor of the Year Prize went to Lumière, the Belgian company headed by Jan De Clercq, Alexander Vandeputte and Annemie Degryse, whose distribution slate includes Jérémy Clapin’s “I Lost my Body” and Denis Do’s “Funan.” Founded in 1996, the Lumière Group moved into production with Dorothée van der Bergue’s “Meisje” (2000) and launched a distribution label was in 2003.

The Eurimages Co-production Development Award –a €20,000 ($22,3719) cash prize – was won by “Fleak,” a project in development presented at the Bordeaux event this year by Helsinkiand set to be made -based Anima Vitae in co-production with Malaysia’s Anima Vitae Point, Poland’s Animoon and France’s Godo Films. A 3D computer animation project, it targets family audiences.

2020 CARTOON MOVIE TRIBUTE AWARDS

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Zabou Breitman and Éléa Gobbé-Mévellec for “The Swallows of Kabul” (France)

DISTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR

Lumière (Belgium)

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Xilam Animation (France)

EURIMAGES CO-PRODUCTION DEVELOPMENT AWARD

“Fleak” (Finland, Malaysia, Poland, France)

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • The Swallows of Kabul

    Cartoon Movie: Breitman, Gobbé-Mévellec, Lumière, Xilam Win Tribute Awards

    BORDEAUX, France  — French directors Zabou Breitman and Éléa Gobbé-Mévellec, Belgian distributor Lumière and French production outfit Xilam won Tributes Awards at this year’s Cartoon Movie, Europe’s biggest animated feature co-production and sales forum which closed today in the French port city of Bordeaux. Breitman and Gobbé-Mévellec’s “The Swallows Of Kabul,” which world premiered at the [...]

  • Dawn Hudson

    Dawn Hudson Re-Ups Deal to Remain as Academy CEO Through 2023

    The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences CEO Dawn Hudson isn’t going anywhere. The organization’s Board of Governors has announced that she will continue in her role through May 2023. “Dawn has been a guiding force within the Academy for the past nine years, as we’ve become a more inclusive, forward-thinking membership organization, reflecting [...]

  • Tom Hanks Greyhound trailer

    Watch Tom Hanks Fight Nazi Submarines in First 'Greyhound' Trailer

    Sony Pictures has released the action-laden first trailer for the war drama “Greyhound” with Tom Hanks’ commander promising to “bring hell from on high” on Nazi submarines. “Greyhound” is set in the early days of World War II as an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by Hanks’ Capt. Ernest Krause, crosses the treacherous [...]

  • Onward Animated Film 2020

    How Pixar's Spell Squad Conjured the Magic in 'Onward'

    Though Pixar’s “Onward” is set in a fantasy world, its characters embody real-life qualities and virtues. In the film, out March 6, two elf brothers, voiced by Tom Holland (Ian) and Chris Pratt (Barley), try to use magic to bring their father back from the dead. When the attempt short-circuits, they embark on a journey [...]

  • Illumination Taps Keith Feldman as COO

    Illumination Taps Keith Feldman as COO (EXCLUSIVE)

    Keith Feldman has been named chief operating officer of Illumination, the animation powerhouse behind such hits as “Despicable Me” and “The Secret Life of Pets.” He joins Illumination after serving as president and general manager of worldwide home entertainment at 20th Century Fox. In his new role, Feldman will serve as the key strategic partner [...]

  • Jon Ossoff Senate Run Georgia

    Doc Producer Jon Ossoff on His Run for a U.S. Senate Seat in Georgia

    After years producing investigative documentaries that hold the likes of ISIS and East African death squads to account, Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff now finds himself in the media glare, pursued by fellow documentarians and acutely aware of optics.   In this “golden age” of nonfiction, where a film on 30-year-old Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sold [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad