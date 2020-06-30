Carl Reiner’s Twitter Musings Remained Essential and Hilarious Until the End

Carl Reiner’s wit is well-documented through his work behind and in front of the camera, but in his final years he took to Twitter frequently to muse on art, life and to skewer Donald Trump.

Reiner, who died June 29 at the age of 98, joined the platform in July 2012 and reached a new generation of fans through his witticisms, amassing 6,520 messages and over 367,000 followers. Adorably, he revealed that he first started his account to keep up with his grandson:

What a boon twitter is to me. I get to follow and enjoy the thoughtful, incisivie comments my grandson Jake Reiner makes daily. — carl reiner (@carlreiner) March 27, 2013

But he was self-deprecating enough to realize that he was quickly getting hooked on the social media platform:

Is it because I'm Jewish I feel guilty if I dont come up with a daily tweet? Do Gentiles have similar guilt about their twitter neglect. — carl reiner (@carlreiner) March 23, 2013

Reiner’s feed was a peek into his unfiltered mind, and he was enviably quick-witted in his ’90s. He had fun with nostalgia:

+When you were 16 and attending Junior High School 60 in Th Bronx N.Y., did you commit to memory all the stanzas of the, then pop song, "I'm Gonna Leave Ole Texas now There's no more use for The Long Horned Cow?"…No? Well, I did! — carl reiner (@carlreiner) June 23, 2020

Puns:

Except for the fact it was totally inedible, his Eggs Florentiny was voted the single most nausea-making dish ever created by Chef Boyahdeedeedum — carl reiner (@carlreiner) June 2, 2020

And his own legacy:

And today, "The Jerk" popped on! I watched the first ten minutes and decided I'd tape it for later viewing….it was that promising. — carl reiner (@carlreiner) July 6, 2013

But there were two topics on which he loved to opine: movies and Trump. The former allowed him to showcase his eclectic favorites in pop culture, as well as occasionally skewer films he didn’t enjoy:

Am reliving my early days by watching silent movies and recalling how much I admired actors like Douglas Fairbanks, Lillian Gish, Richard Barthlemless, Charles Chaplin, Buster Keaton and Harold Lloyd. — carl reiner (@carlreiner) September 5, 2019

Just enjoyed seeing old classic sci-fi film, "THE DAY THE EARTH STOOD STILL" a kind of prophetic movie. Check it out. — carl reiner (@carlreiner) January 1, 2017

Another movie that is a pleasure to re-visit is "The Proposal, starring Sandra Bullock, one of my all time favorite actors, — carl reiner (@carlreiner) September 23, 2019

RIPD": R.I.P. Possibly the very worst movie ever made. I say possibly because I have not seen every movie made. — carl reiner (@carlreiner) July 22, 2013

In recent years, taking Trump down a peg became Reiner’s passion project. His insults and putdowns were creative and incisive:

Enjoyed eating breakfast but not nearly as much as reading your reactions to my Thursday tweet that had master grammarian Donald Trump excited about our citizens urging him to "RE-SIGN" as president,. when they were actually urging him to "RESIGN!" — carl reiner (@carlreiner) May 8, 2020

Mark Twain once noted: "The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated and Donald Trump once noted that "The reports of my birth were a boon for our nation and the world at large." — carl reiner (@carlreiner) February 23, 2020

After WW 2, the four percent who, from their hearts sang, "Tramp Tramp Tramp, The Boys Are Marching" would, no doubt, if it were sung today, risen to 100 %, with added lyrics, ,,,,,"from Trump's Keister. — carl reiner (@carlreiner) June 22, 2020

The day prior to his death, Reiner’s final tweets were, fittingly, a tribute to one his favorite entertainers. “Noel Coward was the single most prolific writer of musical comedies, plays, songs and films. He also found time to critique performances with barbs such as, ‘They were like two paper bags belaboring each other,'” he wrote, before sharing his final message:

He even found time to perform many one-man shows in Las Vegas nightclubs. pic.twitter.com/QwKqAO2UOw — carl reiner (@carlreiner) June 29, 2020

It’s comforting to think that Reiner, himself a legendary performer, faced the end of his life thinking about the art that brought him joy.