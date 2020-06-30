Rob Reiner, Alan Alda and More Pay Tribute to ‘Comedy Legend’ Carl Reiner

Hollywood dignitaries, from Rob Reiner to Alan Alda, took to social media on Tuesday to pay tribute to the late Carl Reiner. Reiner, the 98-year-old whose legendary career as a comedy writer, director and producer spanned over 60 years, died Monday of natural causes.

His son Rob Reiner wrote, “Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light.”

Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 30, 2020

Reiner’s longtime friend Alan Alda said, “His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. We love you, Carl.”

My friend Carl Reiner died last night. His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. We love you, Carl. pic.twitter.com/QWyNOYILhW — Alan Alda (@alanalda) June 30, 2020

Bernadette Peters, who starred in Reiner’s 1979 screwball comedy “The Jerk” with Steve Martin, said “Dearest Carl this was your last tweet always always caring til the end. We shall miss you very much.”

Dearest Carl this was your last tweet always always caring til the end. We shall miss you very much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/5OvzIC3M5h — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) June 30, 2020

Mia Farrow offered her condolences on Twitter, writing, “We lost a person who gave us great times-countless laughs. He was brilliant. And kind. I met him only once but will never forget his gentle thoughtfulness. He was with us through good times and hard times. Thank you Carl Reiner. His memory will be a blessing.”

We lost a person who gave us great times-countless laughs. He was brilliant. And kind. I met him only once but will never forget his gentle thoughtfulness. He was with us through good times and hard times. Thank you Carl Reiner. His memory will be a blessing. . https://t.co/hbfPrO0eRe — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 30, 2020

Three days before he died, Reiner, who was prolific on Twitter, reflected on his own life. “Nothing pleases me more than knowing that I have lived the best life possible by having met & marrying the gifted Estelle (Stella) Lebost—who partnered with me in bringing Rob, Annie & Lucas Reiner into to this needy & evolving world,” he wrote.

Nothing pleases me more than knowing that I have lived the best life possible by having met & marrying the gifted Estelle (Stella) Lebost—who partnered with me in bringing Rob, Annie & Lucas Reiner into to this needy & evolving world. — carl reiner (@carlreiner) June 27, 2020

Director Edgar Wright shared a scene from “The Jerk,” thanking him for “so much laughter in film and TV, in front of and behind the camera.” He added, “Apart from anything else, thank you for this, the most romantic bedroom scene of all time.”

RIP to the comedy legend Carl Reiner. who gave us so much laughter in film and TV, in front of and behind the camera. Apart from anything else, thank you for this, the most romantic bedroom scene of all time. https://t.co/9yDBWwE7GX — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 30, 2020

Actor Josh Gad called Reiner “one of the greatest comedic minds of all time.” He wrote, “As if 2020 weren’t cruel enough. Thank you for always making us laugh and for always giving us joy.”

As if 2020 weren’t cruel enough. Goodbye to one of the greatest comedic minds of all time. Thank you for always making us laugh and for always giving us joy. My deepest condolences go out to the entire Reiner family. RIP #CarlReiner pic.twitter.com/IeJ3RkG2vS — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 30, 2020

Filmmaker Ron Howard paid tribute to Reiner, writing that he was “a brilliant comedy talent w/heart & intellect whether writing, directing, producing or performing.”

RIP #Carl Reiner – A brilliant comedy talent w/heart & intellect whether writing, directing, producing or performing. Try estimating how many times in your life this fella’s work made you laugh. I count well over 3k for me & growing. Thank you, Carl. https://t.co/95dleAFveQ — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) June 30, 2020

Jason Alexander called Reiner a “comedy genius,” writing that “his contributions to comedy are eternal.”

Carl Reiner was comedy genius. Often that genius made other funny people even funnier. But give him a stage and he could spin laughter out of any moment. I watched him do it time and again. His contributions to comedy are eternal. And a lovely man, as well. #ripCarlReiner — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) June 30, 2020

Read more tributes below:

Condolences to the family of Carl Reiner. From the writers room of Sid Caesar to recreating those times for the Dick Van Dyke show, Carl was a master at his craft. I knew him only peripherally but it was a pleasure to have known him.😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) June 30, 2020

The brilliant and hilarious Carl Reiner hosted the Director’s Guild awards for decades before his health forced him to take the night off. They asked me to sub in for him. Here’s the letter he sent me:#RIPCarlReiner https://t.co/dkvtzXtKfA pic.twitter.com/eUy2E9b0B0 — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) June 30, 2020

Carl Reiner, Bronx born and bred, made TV comedy that endures to this day. He made America laugh — a true gift. New York extends our condolences to his family and many friends. https://t.co/Xmou8kabLI — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 30, 2020

The Dick Van Dyke Show debuted in 1961, and it's still funny. That's a magic trick. RIP Carl Reiner, one of comedy's greatest magicians. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) June 30, 2020

so sorry that the great Carl Reiner did not live to see the downfall of T***p. just that—it would have thrilled him no end, & he deserved it. https://t.co/SkOw8B8W4r — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) June 30, 2020

RIP to one of the greats, Carl Reiner. https://t.co/EM1RvuZwuW pic.twitter.com/kjIya6qpAY — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 30, 2020

Carl Reiner was a legend. Writer, director, actor, innovator. He helped shape so much in comedy. If you have time today put “Mel brooks and Carl Reiner” into youtube and enjoy two of the funniest humans making each other laugh for over 50 years.https://t.co/Owxx5Vgwq4 — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) June 30, 2020