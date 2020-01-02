‘Captain America’ Actress Arrested in Connection With Her Mother’s Murder

Mollie Fitzgerald, who had a minor role in “Captain America: The First Avenger,” was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the stabbing death of her mother last month, police said in a statement.

According to the police statement, on Dec. 20, law enforcement officials responded to an armed disturbance at the Oltahe, Kan., home of her mother, Patricia E. Fitzgerald. Patricia was discovered with an apparent stab wound, and was pronounced dead on the scene at the age of 68.

“A 38-year-old, white female, known to the victim, was contacted on scene and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries,” the original police statement read. It was later updated to read that Mollie Fitzgerald had been arrested.

Mollie Fitzgerald has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond, the Kansas City Star reports. A spokesperson with the Olathe Police Department was not immediately available for comment.

Mollie Fitzgerald had a small role in 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger” that is billed as “Stark Girl” on IMDb. The film, which was the lead-up to 2012’s megahit “The Avengers,” grossed $370 million worldwide. She also worked as an assistant to the director of the movie, Joe Johnston.

In a 2011 interview, Mollie Fitzgerald told ComicBookMovie.com that working on “Captain America: The First Avenger” “has been one of the best experiences of my life.”

In addition to being an actress, Fitzgerald has a few filmmaking credits. She wrote and directed the low-budget film “The Lawful Truth” (which starred Johnston) in 2014, as well as 2017 short “The Creeps.”