‘Capone’ First Trailer: Tom Hardy Gangster Biopic to Hit VOD in May

Tom Hardy is playing an aging and sickly Al Capone in a trailer for the upcoming retitled “Capone” biopic about “America’s most notorious gangster.”

Director Josh Trank released the trailer and the first footage on his Twitter account Wednesday with a May 12 release date. In a second tweet, he disclosed that the movie will be released on streaming services: “Will be on streaming! Planned as theatrical, but hopefully will be on the big screen later this year!”

The film — which was developed under the title “Fonzo” — is being released via Vertical Entertainment, which specializes in on-demand and home entertainment releases. The official synopsis reads: “The 47-year old Al Capone, after 10 years in prison, starts suffering from dementia, and comes to be haunted by his violent past.”

Capone headed the Chicago mob during the 1920s and was prosecuted for tax evasion and imprisoned in 1932. The trailer contains sequences of a younger-looking Hardy firing a machine gun and proclaiming, “We made a promise that some day we could make it big!”

Much of the trailer shows Hardy as a man with a decidedly unhealthy pallor at a lavish Florida estate. The film also stars Kyle MacLachlan, Linda Cardellini, Jack Lowden, Matt Dillon and Neal Brennan.

Trank, whose credits include “Chronicle” and “Fantastic Four,” directed “Capone” from his own script. Producers are Russell Ackerman, Lawrence Bender, Bron Creative’s Aaron L. Gilbert, and John Schoenfelder.

TRAILER. Tom Hardy. Capone. Coming MAY 12. (Different title. My cut. 🤩) pic.twitter.com/2PLdrcFxY6 — Josh Trank (@joshuatrank) April 15, 2020

Will be on streaming! Planned as theatrical, but hopefully will be on the big screen later this year! — Josh Trank (@joshuatrank) April 15, 2020