Capacitor Studios Launching With ‘Kid Robot,’ ‘Feisty Pets’ Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran Hollywood executive Paul Hanson is launching Capacitor Studios a pair of projects based on toy lines — a Kid Robot movie and a Feisty Pets animated series, Variety has learned exclusively.

Hanson, the former CEO of Cover Media and chief operating officer at Annapurna Pictures, is partnering with Elan Freedman of Surge Licensing, development executive Ian McGloin, and content financing executive Asa Greenberg.

Former Sony Animation President Michelle Raimo Kouyate is attached as a producer to “Feisty Pets.” The “Kid Robot” movie, will be directed by Rob Rugan from a script by Matt Ember and Tom Astle.

“It all starts with great storytelling that turns audiences into rabid fans,” Hanson said. “That passion drives a desire for further engagement with a brand or franchise, potentially including toys and other consumer products, video games, hobby games, and publishing. With world-class production and licensing groups under the same roof, we are uniquely suited to deliver tons of value to the global marketplace.”

Hanson’s, whose producing credits include “District 9,” “Alex Cross” and “Ophelia,” will serve as CEO of Capacitor. Greenberg, who was entertainment group head of a mid-market hedge fund and an executive producer on “Blade Runner 2049,” will serve as the company’s head of corporate development. McGloin, who has worked for Scott Rudin Productions and Wild Child Films, will serve as head of content strategy.

Freedman will oversee the company’s IP, franchise and brand management activities. Mark Freedman, who has a background in overseeing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise at Surge, will oversee all licensing activities as the company’s joint venture partner.