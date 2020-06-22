Cohen Media Group, Curzon Buy Fernando Trueba’s Cannes Title ‘Forgotten We’ll Be’

Cohen Media Group and Curzon have acquired North American and U.K. distribution rights to the Colombian drama “Forgotten We’ll Be,” directed by Fernando Trueba.

The acquisition was unveiled Monday, and appears to be the first deal announced for a film from the 2020 Cannes Official Selection. It’s also the first acquisition made jointly across both major English-speaking territories since the CMG purchase of Curzon in December. The film will be released theatrically in the U.S. and U.K. in 2021. Variety revealed the film’s trailer last week.

“Forgotten We’ll Be” is adapted from Héctor Abad Faciolince’s memoir about his father, Colombian human rights activist Dr. Héctor Abad Gómez. Javier Cámara stars in the story of a man torn between the love of his family and his political fight, set in the violence-riddled Colombia of recent decades. Gomez devoted himself to social and political causes before he was murdered in 1987 in Colombia.

Trueba previously told Variety, “I didn’t want to tell just the story of an assassination, but rather also talk about the family and their kind of lost paradise, a place of freedom and family love. Early on, people said I was making a political film. For me, first and foremost, it’s a love story between a father and son, and all of a family.”

The film also stars Juan Pablo Urrego, Patricia Tamayo and Aida Morales. It’s produced by Caracol Television and DGP.

“Forgotten We’ll Be” is the second collaboration between Cohen Media Group and director Trueba, whose “The Artist and the Model” was released by CMG in 2013. Trueba won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 1993 for “Belle Epoque.”

The distribution deal was negotiated by Robert Aaronson of CMG and Vicente Canales of Film Factory Entertainment.

While there is no physical festival this year, the Cannes Market kicks off today with two separate virtual events — the Cinando-hosted Marché du Film and the Hollywood agencies’ A Demain Marché.