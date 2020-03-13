×

Cannes Reacts to France's New Gatherings Ban: Festival Should Happen in 'Best Possible Conditions'

General Delegate of the Cannes Film Festival Thierry Fremaux attends a press conference presenting the official selection for the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, in Paris, France, 18 April 2019.
The Cannes Film Festival has released a statement following the new measures taken by the French government to restrict gatherings of more than 100 people.

Although the ban has not been dated and it is not yet known if it will expire ahead of the festival, Cannes organizers said they were still hopeful. “The latest restriction comes from a plan (by the government) that we hope will start to bear results in April, and by then we will know if the events scheduled for May, at Cannes and elsewhere, will be maintained,” said a festival spokesperson.

“We are working hand in hand with the mayor of Cannes and the National Film Board (CNC) to make the festival happen and, if it does, in the best possible conditions,” added the spokesperson.

Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux said in an interview with French newspaper Le Monde on Thursday that he and his team were continuing to prepare the festival with the hope that the pandemic will be receding by mid-May.

“We have a tradition of saying the Cannes Film Festival is the first sign of summertime. To remain optimistic and keep our fighting spirit, let’s say that this year Cannes will be the first world event where we’ll (celebrate) life again,” said Fremaux.

A few hours after the publication of Fremaux’s interview, France president Emmanuel Macron called for the shutdown of schools, universities and colleges across the country beginning March 16 for an undetermined amount of time.

The country’s prime minister Edouard Philippe then announced the ban on gatherings for more than 100 people on Friday. A timeline for this restriction is expected to be unveiled later today.

Although several high-profile events have already been scrapped in France, including the international TV showcase Miptv and Series Mania, the TV drama festival in Lille, the French government or regional authorities did not play an active role in these cancellations.

