Jordan Peele’s ‘Candyman’ Gets Gory First Trailer

By

Staff Writer

Mackenzie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jordan Peele is back with another terrifying thriller, this time taking on the 1992 horror classic “Candyman.”

The official trailer for MGM and Universal Pictures’ remake was released on Thursday and tells the story of an artist fixated on a mysterious hook-handed killer, deemed the Candyman.

“The urban legend is, if you say his name five times while looking in the mirror, he appears in the reflection and it kills you,” says Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who plays an artist named Anthony McCoy.

Candyman’s mysterious wrath becomes real when a group of girls say his name five times into a mirror and slayings ensue. McCoy then goes on the hunt for the infamous Candyman, taking photos around his new neighborhood, where he encounters a man who mentions an old candy factory in the area.

“You’re looking for Candyman,” the man tells McCoy. “He’s the monster that’s part of this neighborhood.”

Soon, McCoy becomes obsessed with the legend, basing his art installations on the elusive killer, daring his viewers to say his name, too. Bodies then start to turn up. The trailer shows violent shots of gruesome demises. At the end, we hear an ominous voice, perhaps that of Candyman himself.

“I am the writing on the wall, the sweet smell of blood. Be my victim,” the voice says.

Nia DaCosta directed the film. Peele co-wrote the script for “Candyman” with Clive Barker and Win Rosenfeld. MGM, Rosenfeld and Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions are producing. “Candyman” also stars Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Vanessa Williams, Kyle Kaminsky and Colman Domingo. Abdul-Mateen II also appeared in Peele’s latest film “Us” and starred in HBO’s “Watchmen.”

“Candyman” hits theaters on June 12.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Film

  • The Good Doctor

    From 'Masked Singer' to 'The Good Doctor,' Korean Formats Take Hold on U.S. Screens

    Accepting his award for original screenplay at this year’s Oscars, director Bong Joon Ho triumphantly declared,  “This is a very first Oscar to South Korea.” Little did he know that the second, third and fourth were swiftly coming his way on a night that saw “Parasite” make history. Combine that with the fact that two [...]

  • Karena Evans

    Tinder Renews Original Series 'Swipe Night,' Director Karena Evans to Return (EXCLUSIVE)

    Tinder is having more than just a fling with its first ever original series, “Swipe Night.” The ubiquitous dating app has renewed the interactive scripted project for a second season, and it has tapped season one director Karena Evans (Drake’s “In My Feelings,” Starz’s “P Valley”) to helm the project. App users can expect it [...]

  • Modo Avião

    Netflix’s ‘Airplane Mode’ Sets New Non-English Language Feature Record

    RIO DE JANEIRO  Cesar Rodrigues’ “Airplane Mode” is the most popular non-English language feature on Netflix so far in the world, Netflix disclosed exclusively to Variety on Thursday Feb. 27. The first Netflix original feature production in Brazil, released on Jan. 23, has been watched by nearly 28 million households, of which one third are in Brazil [...]

  • Days (Rizi)

    'Days': Film Review

    Time moves slowly, as ever, for Malaysian director Tsai Ming-liang’s, as seconds become minutes, minutes become hours, and hours become “Days,” a gentle return to form in which Tsai’s longtime star, Lee Kang-sheng, is shown suffering from some unknown physical ailment, finding short-lived solace in the hands of a stranger (28-year-old Laotian immigrant Anong Houngheuangsy) [...]

  • Jackie Chan in Udine 3

    Virus Outbreak Forces Postponement of Udine Asian Film Festival

    The Far East Film Festival in Udine, one of the best-regarded specialty festivals on the calendar, is to postpone its upcoming edition. The festival is situated in North Eastern Italy where the coronavirus outbreak has recently struck hard. The festival had been scheduled to run April 24 – May 2. Udine’s 22nd edition will now [...]

  • Haia ( Cassia Kis ) caminha

    Carlos Manga Jr, Maria Ribeiro to Talk on New Globo Series Unsoul’

    BERLIN — Giant Brazilian TV network Globo has seen its bet on shorter-format series vindicated by the selection of two of their new series at this year’s Berlinale Series Market. Distancing itself from the tradition telenovela narrative, one of Globo’s Berlinale players is ‘Unsoul’ a supernatural drama, rare in its nature as it allows its [...]

  • Paraiso

    The Mediapro Studio, Movistar Plus Drill Down on Upcoming Series ‘Paraíso’

    Movistar Plus has joined The Mediapro Studio to produce “Paraíso” (Paradise), an original series destined for Movistar Plus’ digital platform. The companies previously joined forces on “Nasdrovia,” another upcoming Movistar Plus’ original. Laura Fernández Espeso, The Mediapro Studio corporate, told Variety: “Working together was easy because when the content is clear and the platform is on board, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad