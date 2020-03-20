×

Hit by Industry Protests, France’s Canal Plus Halts Free Offer During Lockdown

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Bureau French TV Show
CREDIT: Jessica Forde

French pay TV service Canal Plus made headlines on March 16 when it announced it would be free for two weeks during the country’s lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, but four days later, the company said it had to stop the special offer.

Several industry sources told Variety Canal Plus was urged to go back to being a pay TV group because the free offer disrupted the country’s window policy and the chain of rights. Indeed, the current policy sets the window for pay TV at four months and the one for free-to-air channels at 22 months.

But for the last four days, Canal Plus has been freely showing movies that have been bought by free-to-air channels such as TF1 and M6 and were supposed to air in 22 months. One of the films which triggered uproar from M6 is “The Lion King” which M6 bought from Disney at a premium price. The movie was due to air on Canal Plus in the next few days. After industry guilds and TV channels protested against Canal Plus, the Vivendi-owned company said its dedicated channels including Canal Plus Family and Canal Plus Cinema would no longer be free starting Saturday morning. The flagship channel Canal Plus and Canal Plus Series, with programming including hit show “The Bureau,” will remain free until March 30.

France’s window release policy is currently being discussed as industry professionals and film orgs are contemplating allowing a VOD release for films which can’t screen in theaters due to the lockdown. Under the current regulations, movies would have to come out in theaters first before landing on an transactional VOD service four months later.

French theaters have been shut down since last Sunday, as well as shops, restaurants and schools.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Sonic (Ben Schwartz) in SONIC THE

    'Sonic the Hedgehog' Speeds to Early Release on Digital

    With U.S. theaters remaining closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Paramount Pictures is giving “Sonic the Hedgehog” an early release on digital. The studio said on Friday that the family-friendly action-adventure, based on the Sega video game character, would be available for early digital release on March 31 — 46 days after its initial launch [...]

  • The Bureau French TV Show

    Hit by Industry Protests, France's Canal Plus Halts Free Offer During Lockdown

    French pay TV service Canal Plus made headlines on March 16 when it announced it would be free for two weeks during the country’s lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, but four days later, the company said it had to stop the special offer. Several industry sources told Variety Canal Plus was urged to go [...]

  • NATO logo National Association of Theatre

    U.S. Movie Theater Owners Urge Passage of Stimulus Legislation for Coronavirus Relief

    Amid widespread closures of movie theaters in the U.S., theater owners are applauding the efforts to pass coronavirus relief legislation to aid vulnerable employees and ensure business continuity during the coronavirus pandemic. “We particularly applaud the elements of phase III stimulus legislation that provide assistance to employees to help them weather this storm and that [...]

  • Netflix Corporate Headquarters in Los Gatos

    Netflix Creates $100 Million Coronavirus Relief Fund

    Netflix has created a $100 million relief fund to help members of the creative community who have been left unemployed and without a way to earn an income during the coronavirus crisis. The streaming giant said the bulk of the funds will go toward supporting laid-off crew members. “The COVID-19 crisis is devastating for many [...]

  • Moonlight Tangerine Carol

    16 Great LGBTQ Movies to Stream During Self-Isolation

    Times are rough right now under self-quarantine, so maybe it’s time to stop begging for scraps from Disney and watch some fantastic LGBTQIA+ cinema instead. Why not watch some smaller films that haven’t been talked to death by every pop culture website on the planet? The purpose of this list is to cheer people up, [...]

  • Hollywood Seeks Government Help, But Industry

    Hollywood Seeks Government Help Amid Coronavirus Shutdowns, but Industry Bailout Unlikely

    The members of Congress who represent the entertainment industry are trying to make sure the next coronavirus relief package includes aid to freelance workers. But while there is sympathy for the theater business — which has almost entirely shut down — there appears to be little appetite for an industry-specific bailout package. Congressional Democrats are [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad