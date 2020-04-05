Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer Will Return for ‘Call Me by Your Name’ Sequel, Says Director

Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer and more from the cast of “Call Me by Your Name” are returning for the sequel, director Luca Guadagnino said in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Not much is known about the new movie, but the novel on which “Call Me by Your Name” is based also has a sequel, titled “Find Me,” featuring the same characters. It takes place 10 years after the original story.

“Of course, it was a great pleasure to work with Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Esther Garrel and the other actors. Everyone will be in the new movie,” Guadagnino said in the interview.

Chalamet played Elio Perlman in the film, a 17-year-old student living with his parents in rural Italy who meets Oliver, a graduate student working with Elio’s father. Over the course of the summer, the two grow close and develop a romantic relationship. However, Oliver moves to the United States and breaks things off with Elio at the end of the summer. Stuhlbarg plays Elio’s father and Garrel plays Marzia, one of Elio’s childhood friends and flings.

Guadagnino also said that work on the movie has been put on hold, much like most of the films in development during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Before coronavirus, I made a trip to the United States to meet a screenwriter I love very much, whose name I don’t want to say, to talk about the second part. Unfortunately, we had to put it on hold,” he said.

“Call Me by Your Name” earned four Oscar nominations, including best picture and best actor for Chalamet. Writer James Ivory won the award for best adapted screenplay.

