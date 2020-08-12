Mill Valley Film Festival Adds Virtual DocPitch (EXCLUSIVE)

California Film Institute’s fundraising forum DocPitch will be held virtually at 7 p.m Aug. 13. The event was originally scheduled in tandem with documentary film festival DocLands, which was postponed from May. DocLands will now take place with Mill Valley Film Festival on Oct. 8.

DocPitch is CFI’s annual event designed to financially support filmmakers in completing a documentaries in production. This year’s eight finalists, selected prior to the event’s postponement, will submit pre-recorded pitches, including a brief synopsis, trailer and a pre-taped verbal pitch, for an opportunity to receive a cash award totaling $125,000.

Pitches will be made available at 7 p.m. PT on Aug. 13 and voting for the audience choice award will be open through at midnight PT Aug. 19. The audience will select one project to receive $25,000, while a jury of industry professionals will present three major and five minor documentary filmmaking grants totaling $100,000. The awardees for eight industry awards and one audience-selected award will be announced Aug. 21, during a virtual conversation with the filmmakers.

This year’s jury includes industry professionals Simon Kilmurry, Paola Mottura and Denae Peters and award-winning documentary filmmakers Freida Lee Mock and Speech Thomas. Julie Campfield, Joni Cooper, Melissa Fondakowski and Maida Lynn selected the eight feature film projects.

DocLands Documentary Film Festival, presented by CFI, brings compelling stories and insights to Marin County, Calif. The event seeks to build a supportive community of documentary filmmakers, dedicated to initiating connections and partnerships to support the work of non-fiction filmmakers.

More information on this year’s finalists is available here.