‘Dear White People’ Director Justin Simien Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Simien, the filmmaker behind “Bad Hair” and “Dear White People,” has signed with CAA.

“Dear White People,” starring Logan Browning and Brandon Bell, is set at a predominantly white Ivy League college and follows a group of black students navigate various forms of racial and other types of discrimination.” The film was a big winner at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival, nabbing the U.S. dramatic special jury award for breakthrough talent.

In 2017, it was adapted as a Netflix series. The fourth season of the well-reviewed satire is expected to debut on the streaming service in 2020.

Simien’s most recent directorial effort “Bad Hair,” a satirical psychological thriller, premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and was nabbed by Hulu. Starring Elle Lorraine, Lena Waithe, Blair Underwood, and Vanessa Williams, “Bad Hair” follows an ambitious young woman in 1989 who gets a weave in order to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music television. However, her flourishing career may come at a great cost when she realizes that her new hair may have a mind of its own.

He is managed by Ben Rowe at Grandview. His attorneys are Gordon Bobb and Nina Shaw at Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.