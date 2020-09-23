CAA Promotes 29 Staffers to Agent and Executive Positions

Creative Artists Agency has upped almost 30 staffers to agent or executive titles across divisions and locations, the talent shop announced Wednesday.

The promotions come as the Hollywood representation landscape continues to fragment, as the past weeks have seen legacy agents from CAA and their biggest competitors form management firms.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled about the next generation of agents and executives, bringing new voices, perspective, and expertise to our teams and clients, and continuing to drive the company forward,” said CAA board member Sonya Rosenfeld. “These promotions help continue our mission to bring ever more energy and passion to our work for our clients.”

At CAA Sports, New York-based Josh Newman and Casey Rooney, and London-based Suzanne Rowell have been promoted to executives in the property sales division, which has raked in more than $4 billion in sponsorship business. The same division recently announced a global partnership with the Los Angeles Clippers to bring to market the naming rights for the Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Center, the future home of the franchise.

Also in sports, Nadia Tseng has been named executive in the baseball division, where she will continue to be based in the Los Angeles office working on behalf of the agency’s Major League Baseball clients. Chicago-based Maxwell Saidman has been promoted to agent in the basketball division.

CAA brand consulting, which builds culturally driven strategic and marketing solutions for brands across sports, entertainment and corporate social responsibility, has named Lauren Dolik and Charlie Gilbert (New York), Lucy Clowes (London), and Mareike Strootman (Munich) to executive roles.

Abigail Walters, Carlos Segarra, Emily Westcott and Alex Rice have been promoted to agent in the books division, which focuses on adaptive rights in film, TV and theatrical. The team also handles publishing clients, and is based in New York.

In alternative business affairs, Brandon Finkelstein, Rukayat Giwa, Lauren Jane Holland and Katie Laner have been promoted to agents, while Ashley Harrison has been elevated to an executive role.

In the comedy division, Anabel Young has been named talent agent and Sabina Kashi has been named agent, repping a large roster of A-list talent. In podcasts, Anna Jinks and Yuni Sher have both been elevated to agent. All are located in Los Angeles.

Ashley Morris and Puneet Layal have been named executives in CAA’s motion pictures business affairs unit, and Alexander Osinski has been promoted to agent in digital media.

CAA’s games department, which represents video game developers and collaborates with top gaming companies, has promoted Los Angeles-based Alison Sluiter to agent.

Brooke Wingate has been elevated to executive in business development, and Toure Strong is now an executive in commercial endorsements business affairs. Tom Capone is now an agent at CAA Fashion. All three are based in Los Angeles.