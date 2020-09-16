CAA, Kraft-Engel Management Signs ‘Over the Moon’ Songwriter Helen Park (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA and Kraft-Engel Management have signed Helen Park.

Along with Chris Curtis and Marjorie Duffield, Park penned the songs for “Over the Moon,” an upcoming animated feature from Netflix. Glen Keane, who previously oversaw “The Little Mermaid” and “Beauty and the Beast,” directs the film, which debuts on Oct. 23. “Over the Moon” centers on a girl named Fei Fei, who builds and flies a rocket ship to meet the moon goddess, Chang’e.

Park is a three-time Drama Desk Award-nominated composer, as well as the recipient of the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Musical and the Richard Rodgers Award. Her music has been described as “perversely addictive” by The New York Times.

Park’s musical “KPOP,” for which she wrote music and lyrics, music produced, and orchestrated, received a sold-out extended run off-Broadway and is being developed for Broadway. With theaters closed due to coronavirus, “KPOP” recently hosted a virtual casting call.

“The biggest challenge for me was representing K-pop right,” Park said in an interview with The Theatre Times. “The story we were trying to tell was how much Korean people obsess over trying to be ‘perfect.’ And knowing these existing major K-pop labels and their insane amount of training and organized system in incubating world stars, I felt it my responsibility to replicate the quality in the songwriting and music production as best as I could. The last thing I wanted was for people to get the wrong impression about K-pop music, that it’s simply funny or dumb.”

Park also wrote music for the one-act musical “Baked Goods” for which she won the 2018 Samuel French Short Playwriting Contest.

Park is an alumnus of NYU’s Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program and the BMI Lehman Engel Advanced Musical Theatre Workshop.