BTS Movie ‘Break The Silence’ Sets New Korea Cinema Release Date

BTS feature-length documentary film “Break The Silence: The Movie” has been given a new date to release in Korean theaters. It had been delayed by problems associated with the coronavirus.

The film will now arrive in cinemas on Sept. 24 and be shown exclusively in CGV-operated premises. It had previously been planned to release in Korea and elsewhere on Sept. 10, but with new COVID-19 cases spiking upwards in the days before the scheduled outing the release was halted.

Releases in international territories, where cinemas are open, have gone ahead. The btscinemas.com website shows it having opened in 51 territories. The site shows the film opening in a further 30 markets from Sept. 24, including the U.S., Canada, South Africa and Hong Kong. Nearly all show that dated have had to be re-arranged. Another 33 territories are listed as coming soon.

The film follows the K-pop stars through the band’s 2019 “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour through the U.S., Europe and Asia and venues including Wembley Stadium and the Rose Bowl. Including concert and behind-the-scenes footage, it was produced by Big Hit Three Sixty, a subsidiary of the band’s agency, Big Hit Entertainment.

BTS’s latest single “Dynamite” arrived six months after the release of the group’s fourth studio album, “Map of the Soul: 7,” which dropped in February. The “Dynamite” music video became an instant record-holder for highest number of YouTube viewers for a video premiere. On Aug. 23, it also set a new YouTube record for views in the first 24 hours of release and topped 100 million views in that time period, beating the prior record holder, Blackpink’s “How You Like That.”