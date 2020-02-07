×

Bruno Mars to Star in and Produce ‘Music-Themed’ Disney Film

By
Variety Staff

Variety's Most Recent Stories

Bruno Mars
CREDIT: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Bruno Mars is coming back from a long hibernation with big news: He’s set to star in and produce a “music-themed theatrical film” that will be developed by Disney and which features mostly original music that he will write and perform.

Details are scant, but Mars’ big-screen experience includes an appearance in “Honeymoon in Vegas,” was a featured voice in “Rio 2” and hosted “Saturday Night Live” — and in 2014 he rocked music’s toughest stage, the Super Bowl halftime show where many have fallen, so he knows how to hold a camera’s attention. It doesn’t hurt that he swept the 2018 Grammy Awards, winning Album, Record and Song of the Year among seven trophies.

Not for nothing, he also seems to understand the concept of scarcity: After seemingly being everything with his blockbuster “24K Magic” album and global tour — which included a pair of dates in Hong Kong that together grossed nearly $5 million and wrapped in November of 2018 with a trio of shows in his native Hawaii — he’s kept a relatively low profile, limiting himself to some guest appearances, including a song on labelmate Ed Sheeran’s “No. 6 Collaborations” album form last year.

At the 2018 Grammy Awards in New York, Mars won all seven awards that he was nominated for: album and record of the year for “24K Magic” and song of the year for “That’s What I Like;” best R&B performance and best R&B song for “That’s What I Like.” “24K Magic” was also awarded best engineered album (non-classical) and best R&B album.

