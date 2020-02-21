Bruce Willis’ ‘Cosmic Sin’ Picked up by Saban for North America

Saban Films has acquired North American rights to Bruce Willis-starring sci-fi-action project “Cosmic Sin.” One of the hottest projects being pitched at the Berlin Film Festival’s European Film Market, the picture is written and directed by Corey Large and Edward Drake (“Breach”) with Large also producing.

“Cosmic Sin” follows a group of warriors and scientists who must fight to protect and save their race when a hostile alien species with the power to infect and take over human hosts sets its sights on a futuristic human society.

“Saban Films has been partnering on films at earlier stages and this is a project we knew we wanted to be involved with from the beginning,” said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley, who negotiated the deal, with Large on behalf of the filmmakers.

The film is currently in pre-production, with The Exchange handling international rights in other territories. Stephen Eads is executive producing.

Willis also stars in upcoming “Breach,” another sci-fi action project, featuring an alien force intent on taking control of a space ship. “Breach” is in post-production and was represented by Film Mode Entertainment.

Saban has handled theatrical films such as Hilary Swank-starring “The Homesman,” to two of the biggest Fathom events Rob Zombie’s “3 From Hell” last year and Kevin Smith’s “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.” Saban’s upcoming slate includes: Jason Lei Howden’s “Guns Akimbo,” starring Daniel Radcliffe; Ant Timpson’s “Come to Daddy,” starring Elijah Wood, and “Vivarium,” starring Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg.